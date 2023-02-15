How to Get Breeding Pen in Hogwarts Legacy

Image Source: Avalanche Studios

Now that Hogwarts Legacy is finally out, Harry Potter fans are coming to realize just how much there is to do in the game. Alongside the story, you’ll be able to explore Hogwarts, attend classes to learn and improve spells, and even tame some of the magnificent creatures that make up this magical world. Once you get some of these beasts in Hogwarts Legacy, you’ll definitely want to figure out how to get Breeding Pens. Here is what you need to know.

What Are Breeding Pens in Hogwarts Legacy?

As the name dictates, a Breeding Pen is where you’ll be able to get the creatures you’ve captured together in order to make offspring, as well as plenty of valuable resources that are necessary for many of the potions in the game. Now, obviously, they have to be of the same species, with one being a male and the other a female, for breeding to occur.

So how exactly do you get your hands on a Breeding Pen in Hogwarts Legacy? Well, it’s actually not as easy as one might think, as there are a few prerequisites you must meet first before you can get one and start making offspring.

Unlocking Breeding Pen in Hogwarts Legacy

When you see the Breeding Pen in the conjuring recipes section of your options, the description reads that you can buy the recipe via a book from the Tomes and Scrolls shop, located in Hogsmeade. In order to even unlock the ability to buy this, you’ll need to complete two side quests from Deek, the house elf in the Room of Requirement: Plight of the House Elf and Charles Rockwood’s Trial.

Alongside this, main quest progression also must be met, as you’ll need the nab-sack from The Elf, The Nab-Sack, and the Loom quest. Once you’ve completed these quests, you’ll be able to start the questline Foal of the Dead.

How to Start & Complete Foal of the Deed

Head back to Deek in the Room of Requirement, who will give you a map and request that you buy from Tomes and Scrolls and then capture a female and male Thestral. Start by capturing one of each of these breeds and then go to the bookshop and buy the book from 1,000 Galleons.

You can then build a Breeding Pen in your Vivarium for 15 Moonstones. The quests then asks you to place your Thestrals into the Vivarium and select the ones you want to use via the sign outside of the pen. After about 30 minutes or so, the process will be complete, allowing you to groom and feed the offspring. The quest is complete after you return to Deek and speak with him.

That is everything you need to know about how to get a Breeding Pen and complete Foal of the Dead in Hogwarts Legacy.

