Where to Find Thestrals in Hogwarts Legacy

Image Source: Avalance Software

Hogwarts Legacy lets players live out their wildest, magically inspired dreams, by bringing fans back to the wizarding world in this original story by Avalanche Software. Aside from crafting a wand and choosing your own house, one activity involves catching magical creatures in a light take on Monster Hunter. One creature that can be obtained is the Thestral, and if you’re having trouble finding them, fear not; here’s what you need to know about how to find and catch Thestrals in Hogwarts Legacy

How to Catch Thestrals in Hogwarts Legacy

After completing The Elf, The Nab-Sack, and The Loom quest, you’ll be given a Nab-Sack, which is your tool for capturing magical beasts. Capturing a Thestral will allow you to bring them back to the Room of Requirement, where you’ll take care of them to get the materials needed to become a powerful witch or wizard.

When it comes to capturing a Thestral, it’s a little tricky as it requires you to be sneaky. Upon finding a spot where Thestrals inhabit, you’ll need to use the Disillusionment spell to sneak up on them. Follow that up with Arresto Momentum, and they’ll be ready to be captured for a brief period.

Finding Thestrals in Hogwarts Legacy

Provided you have progressed far enough in the story, and have explored quite a bit, Thestral locations will be marked on your map by a paw print. If you haven’t encountered any places yet, you’re not in trouble as there’s only two place you can find them. They are:

East North Ford Bog

Image Source: Avalanche Software via Twinfinite

Marunweem Lake

Image Source: Avalanche Software via Twinfinite

That’s all you need to know about where to find Thestrals and how to catch them in Hogwarts Legacy. Check out our related section below for more tips and tricks to make your journey as easy as possible.

