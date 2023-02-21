How to Find & Catch a Niffler in Hogwarts Legacy

As seen in the Fantastic Beasts & Where to Find Them film series, the Niffler is one of the cutest creatures in the Wizarding World, with its love/obsession with finding, taking, and storing sparkling treasures in their pouches. As such, it would be outright criminal if Avalanche Software had not included this little hoarder in Hogwarts Legacy– fortunately, this is not the case. We are going to break down how to find and catch a Niffler in Hogwarts Legacy.

All Niffler Beast Den Locations in Hogwarts Legacy

While viewing your map, you may notice small claw-shaped icons interspersed across the land; these signify the location of a Beast Den. You can locate a Niffler at their respective Beast Dens across the land in Hogwarts Legacy. There is a total of three Niffler Beasts Dens that can be located in the following areas:

Southeast of Feldcroft Catacomb

North side of the Poidsear Coast , near the Phoenix Mountain Cave

, near the Phoenix Mountain Cave Southeast end of Cragcroftshire

How to Capture and Rescue a Niffler in Hogwarts Legacy

During The Elf, the Nab-Sack, and the Loom Main Quest, the house elf Deek will give you the Nab-Sack, a special item that will allow you to capture and rescue beasts throughout the game. After unlocking the magical bag, head to a Niffler Beast Den area, search nearby to find multiple of them grazing and looking adorable, and then activate the Disillusionment Charm to become invisible and stealthily approach your target without startling them.

Equip the Nab-Sack like you would any Spell and cast Levioso on the Niffler of your choice; this will hold the Niffler in place for a moment. Activate it immediately, and then carefully follow the onscreen prompts that will appear.

If done successfully, the game will notify you that the Niffler has been rescued, and you will be able to take your new kleptomaniac friend to your Vivarium in the Room of Requirement. There are benefits to giving it a new home, as taming, feeding, and petting the Niffler rewards you with Niffler Fur.

Some gear upgrades require Niffler Fur as a component, so it behooves a player to treat their new Niffler friend with respect and obtain this material. Since Hogwarts Legacy allows players to name their own beasts, feel free to give your new Niffler friend a name and personalize your menagerie.

Best Niffler Names in Hogwarts Legacy

Even though you did not ask, here are some Grade A suggested names for your new Niffler: Stealy Dan, Grand Theft Otto, and Rob. Because you obviously want to use all of these names, you can use the Breeding Pen for your Vivarium to breed more of this species.

Best of luck on obtaining your very own Niffler. It should be a breeze with this handy guide on how to find and catch a Niffler in Hogwarts Legacy.

