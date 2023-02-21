Can You Breed a Phoenix in Hogwarts Legacy? Answered

Image Source: WB Games via Twinfinite

Avalanche Software’s much anticipated Harry Potter action-RPG was always gonna be a tough adaptation to nail, but it’s safe to say that the game has well and truly delivered. Not only is it fun to play, but it’s also a game bursting at the seams with incredibly intricate details for all you hardcore Potterheads out there. One of the coolest aspects of the title revolves around collecting, taming and breeding cute li’l critters. If you’re here, you’re likely wondering: Can you breed a Phoenix in Hogwarts Legacy? Here’s everything you need to know.

Can I Breed a Phoenix in Hogwarts Legacy? Answered

While there are plenty of beasts to breed in Hogwarts Legacy, the Phoenix is unfortunately the rare exception. Yes, you can catch and tame a Phoenix, but you won’t be able to breed them at all. In fact, the Phoenix is the only beast in the game that you cannot breed.

Where Do I Find a Phoenix in Hogwarts Legacy? Answered

You can find a Phoenix during the quest Phoenix Rising, but this specific quest only becomes available late in the main story. Much like catching and taming other beasts in the game, you’ll need to use your Nab-Sack to obtain a Phoenix. Sadly, there is no other way to acquire this immortal, Scarlet and Gold-tailed magical bird.

So, that wraps things up for now. We hope this helped to clue you in on whether or not you can breed a Phoenix in Hogwarts Legacy.

