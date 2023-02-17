Is Hogwarts Legacy Playable in VR? Answered

Image Source: WB Games

With the dust finally beginning to settle around Avalanche Software’s critically acclaimed and best-selling action-RPG, Potterheads are having a blast roleplaying as a witch or wizard in the fantasy world of Harry Potter. While there’s tons to see and do in Hogwarts Legacy, some fans are pondering a specific question: Is Hogwarts Legacy playable in VR (virtual reality)? With that in mind, then, let’s get into the nitty-gritty details. Let’s get into it!

Can You Play Hogwarts Legacy in VR? Answered

Don’t shoot the messenger, but at the time of writing, there is officially no way to play Hogwarts Legacy in VR. Right now, you can only play the game on TV screens and monitors. However, we used the word “officially” in there for a reason, as unofficially, there is indeed a mod that will allow you to play Hogwarts Legacy in VR.

Can You Mod VR into Hogwarts Legacy? Answered

Yes, there is a mod that you can use in order to play Hogwarts Legacy in VR. The creators of the Hogwarts Legacy VR mod are called FlatVR2, who are a collective of VR modders. Recently, they took to Twitter to share their news:

🔥 Hogwarts Legacy VR Mod (Praydog’s Upcoming UE VR Mod) 🔥



It’s been a dream of mine to explore Hogwarts in VR one day (you might say I’m a fan, I even proposed to my wife with a Golden Snitch 😛).



Soon you'll be able to experience this entire magical world in full 6DOF VR! pic.twitter.com/2CJM6Ai4m3 — Flat2VR (@Flat2VR) February 8, 2023

Interestingly, the mod is an adapted version of Praydog’s Universal Unreal Engine VR mod, which allows almost any game developed in Unreal Engine 4 or 5 to be playable with a VR headset. Of course, Hogwarts Legacy has been built with Unreal Engine 4, so it makes sense that the game can run the specific mod.

As to be expected, instead of running around in third-person, much like the base game, you’ll be able to play in first-person and even use motion controls to wave your wand about. Pretty cool, huh?

The downside? You’re going to need a spaceship to run this Hogwarts Legacy VR mod. You see, the developers behind the mod have confirmed that you’ll need a Nvidia Geforce RTX 3080 just to get by. However, for the smooth and polished footage shown in the Youtube above, you’ll need a GeForce RTX 4090. And even with that kind of graphical grunt, the game still suffers from crashes.

Still, at least VR is doable in Hogwarts Legacy, though we’d probably wait for a more robust and stable version of the mod before pulling the trigger. That being said, it’s still mighty impressive that a VR mod for the title exists, especially so soon after the game’s launch.

So, that about wraps things up for now. We hope this helped to clue you in on whether Hogwarts Legacy playable in VR. For more, here’s six things to do after you’ve beat the game. And as always, make sure to search for Twinfinite for plenty more tips and tricks.

Related Posts