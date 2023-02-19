Image Credit: Avalanche Software

Unicorns are arguably one of the most iconic magical beasts in the Harry Potter universe and may rival the majestic Phoenixes. Many players may be interested in keeping one of these beautiful creatures in their Vivarium, but unfortunately, their den may be challenging to discover. If you don’t know the exact location of these beasts, this guide will answer your question on where to find Unicorns in Hogwarts Legacy.

Hogwarts Legacy Unicorn Den Location

Image Credit: Avalanche Software via Twinfinite

Unlike other magical beasts in Hogwarts Legacy, Unicorns only have one den, which you can find in the Forbidden Forest. You can reach it by teleporting to Upper Hogsfield Floo Flame and heading northwest.

It is recommended that you unlock your broom before entering the area because it is filled with numerous enemies that can impede your progress. However, you can easily avoid all encounters by staying above the trees and only descending once you’re near the Unicorn Den.

How to Catch Unicorns in Hogwarts Legacy

Unicorns are not easy to capture, and you may have to try several times before you succeed. First, you can try to use the Disillusionment spell to get close to the beast. After that, use movement charms, like Levioso or Arresto Momentum, to prevent the Unicorn from running away. Quickly pull out your Nab-Sack and try to catch it before the spell disappears.

The den will only contain Unicorn every time you visit. That means if you want to catch several of them, you will need to wait for a couple of in-game days before another one will spawn.

That will be the end of our guide on where to find Unicorns in Hogwarts Legacy. If you need more help catching other magical beasts, be sure to check our guides down below.

