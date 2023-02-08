Image Source: WB Games

As the title suggest, Hogwarts Legacy gives players the chance to live out their fantasy witch or wizard life as a student in the iconic academy. With tons of secrets to uncover, there’s plenty to look forward to in this massive game. Here’s how to use Floo Powder in Hogwarts Legacy.

Using Floo Flames to Travel in Hogwarts Legacy

It’s worth noting that you don’t actually use Floo Powder itself in Hogwarts Legacy; instead, you’ll find green Floo Flames scattered all over Hogwarts and the surrounding castle grounds. This is your primary mode of fast travel in the game, at least until you get your broomstick.

As you explore the world, you’ll find flame symbols popping up onscreen. Grey means they’ve yet to be activated, while green means you’ve activated them. All you have to do is walk past the Floo Flame to activate them, and they’ll become a fast travel point on your map.

You can then pull up the menu and open the map, then select an area and take a look at all the Floo Flames you’ve unlocked so far. Simply select any of the Floo Flames, then press the square button to fast travel there immediately. You won’t be able to actually use Floo Powder in the game, but the Floo Flames basically serve the same purpose.

That’s all you need to know about using Floo Powder in Hogwarts Legacy. Be sure to search for Twinfinite for more tips and information on the game.

