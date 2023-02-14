Image Source: Avalanche Software

Throughout your magical journey, you’ll switch out your Spell Set numerous times for various tasks and quests, whether it be for a challenging puzzle or a grueling battle. So, to help with this, we’ve compiled the best spell loadouts in Hogwarts Legacy to prepare you for your dangerous journey.

Best Balanced Spell Loadout

Descendo

Expelliarmus

Arresto Momentum

Incendio

As a witch or wizard, it’s an excellent idea to prepare for every situation, especially when it comes to battles. Therefore, you must equip different spells from the Control, Force, and Damage categories to counter enemy defensive shields. For example, when an enemy has a purple or yellow orb around them, players can cast Descendo or Arresto Momentum to get rid of their protection.

While Arresto Momentum gives you some extra time by slowing enemies down, Descendo can brutally slam them to the ground. On top of that, the two spells are phenomenal together since airborne foes take more significant damage with Force techniques.

Alongside these methods are the fiery powers of Incendio and the disarming capacity of Expelliarmus. For short-range strikes, you can upgrade to Incendio Mastery using Talent points to unleash a ring of flames, perfect for instances when multiple enemies are surrounding around you. Then, for long-range attacks, players can disarm the opposing side with Expelliarmus, which inflicts damage even if the target doesn’t have a weapon.

Best Spell Loadout for Offense

Bombarda

Difindo

Confringo

Avada Kedavra

Although certain witches or wizards have defensive shields, creatures and Pensieve adversaries don’t utilize them for battle. That said, it’s best to go all out with offensive spells like Bombarda and Difindo to deal immense damage to enemies. Confringo also comes in handy, specifically when you upgrade it to Mastery, emitting a pyro effect to several nearby adversaries. But, of course, we can’t forget about one of the most deadly Unforgivable Curses, Avada Kedavra, a spell that can instantly kill anyone that stands in your way.

Best Spell Loadout for Dark Arts

Imperio

Crucio

Avada Kedavra

Expelliarmus

It’s time to become the ultimate Dark Arts wielder by equipping this spell loadout with the three Unforgivable Curses of Hogwarts Legacy. Enemies will cower as you perform Crucio, a damaging technique that can inflict pain for an extended period. Or, you can force an opponent to temporarily join your side by becoming a puppet master with Imperio. If all else fails, though, players can fall back on Avada Kedavra to get rid of formidable foes.

Even if Expelliarmus may not seem like a Dark Arts ability, it can turn into one with the Disarming Curse spell through the Talent enhancements, resulting in more damage for cursed combatants.

Best Spell Loadout for Puzzles & Exploration

Accio

Reparo

Confringo

Levioso

Hogwarts Legacy features a plethora of puzzles to solve and places to discover, so you’ll undoubtedly need to use a few spells to help you during quests. With this loadout, players can mend bridges or other structures with Reparo and levitate objects with Levioso, two techniques that are essential for challenges and the Keeper’s trials. You can also light up torches with Confringo (you can utilize it for enemies as well), which can sometimes open up hidden doorways.

Last but not least is Accio, a spell that can pull objects, like large crates and door handles, toward you. In addition, you can enhance this ability further with Wingardium Leviosa, allowing you to control an item in mid-air.

Best Spell Loadout for Beast Tamers

Arresto Momentum/Levioso

Beast Petting Brush

Beast Feed

Nab-Sack

Those who enjoy the animalistic aspect of Hogwarts Legacy can equip this loadout to build your very own farm in the Room of Requirement’s Vivariums. First, players can equip Arresto Momentum or Levioso to slow down the creatures in the wild when using the Nab-Sack to catch them. Then, you can nurture them with the Beast Petting Brush and Beast Feed to gather materials for your Gear upgrades and traits.

Best Spell Loadout for the Room of Requirement

Conjuring Spell

Altering Spell

Evanesco

When you’re not fighting trolls or taming beasts, you can settle down in the cozy Room of Requirement and customize it to your heart’s content. This Spell Set can assist players with decorations, where they can change the layout of their base. The Conjuring Spell is an outstanding tool that can magically produce an item of your choice, including potion stations, Enchanted Looms, and potting tables.

If you change your mind, you can select another option with the Altering Spell by customizing colors, positions, and forms. Alternatively, players can remove furniture with Evanesco, making it disappear from the Room of Requirement and giving you Moonstones for future creations. Since there aren’t any other abilities for this secret room of Hogwarts, you can select any spell you desire for the fourth slot or select the beast tamer loadout when you enter the Vivarium.

That does it for our guide on the best spell loadouts in Hogwarts Legacy. For more content, be sure to explore the relevant links below, including our guide on the best brooms.

