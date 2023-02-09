How to Defeat Pensieve Guardian in Hogwarts Legacy

Image Source: WB Games

Before you get to face off against Ranrok, you’ll also need to test your mettle against several other bosses over the course of the story in Hogwarts Legacy. Some of them might just seem like powered up versions of regular enemies, but you’ll still need to keep your wits about you. Here’s how to beat the Pensieve Guardian in Hogwarts Legacy.

Hogwarts Legacy Pensieve Guardian Boss Guide

The Pensieve Guardian is the first major boss you’ll encounter in Hogwarts Legacy, and it shows up at the end of the first trial from Rackham and Rookwood. It might just seem like a big version of a regular Guardian, but it has a ton more health and a few tricky moves to take note of.

Before the fight, make sure you have Levioso and Accio equipped to your assigned spell slots. The other two slots are pretty flexible, and we had Confringo and Incendio equipped.

There are really just three main things to take note of during the fight with the Pensieve Guardian, as listed below:

Hit circle to dodge to the side when the red danger marker appears on your character.

Hit the Pensieve Guardian with Levioso when it starts to conjure up a yellow ball in its hands.

Hit the Pensieve Guardian with Accio when it starts to conjure up a purple ball in its hands.

Those last two points are crucial; you’ll need to hit the boss with the right spell as it conjures the ball to stun it, or it’ll deal a devastating amount of damage to you. Once stunned, you can hit it with regular spells and Ancient Magic.

About partway through the fight, you’ll also need to start using Protego to deflect some errant spells, but this shouldn’t be too difficult as the yellow danger marker will pop up just before the spells hit you.

That’s all you need to know about how to beat the Pensieve Guardian in Hogwarts Legacy. Be sure to search for Twinfinite for more tips and information on the game.

