Hogwarts Legacy lets you create your very own witch or wizard as you live out your magical fantasy life in the Harry Potter universe. There are plenty of spells to learn and cast, along with various Talents to unlock to really power up your build. However, considering that there are more Talents than there are Talent Points, you’ll need to be a bit picky with what you choose. Here are the best Talents in Hogwarts Legacy that we recommend getting.

Best Talents to Get First in Hogwarts Legacy

There are five Talent categories in Hogwarts Legacy: Spells, Dark Arts, Core, Stealth, and Room of Requirement. These categories focus on different aspects of exploration and combat, and ultimately, there’s really no wrong decision as the best Talents will largely depend on your play style. That being said, there are a few Talents that you should absolutely pick up first no matter what, as listed below:

Wiggenweld Potency

Spell Knowledge

Protego Absorption

Human Demiguise

These Talents are pretty much essential for any Hogwarts Legacy player, regardless of what kind of build you’re going for. Wiggenweld Potency drastically increases the healing potency of your potions, which is important, considering how weak they are at the start of the game.

Spell Knowledge allows you to have an extra set of assigned spells at the ready, which is a huge quality-of-life improvement that will help you save time on constantly swapping between spells in combat.

Protego Absorption allows you to build up your Ancient Magic meter each time you successfully deflect an enemy attack with Protego. Considering how essential Protego is to combat in Hogwarts Legacy, we recommend picking this up ASAP, as it’ll allow you to use your Ancient Magic more frequently.

Finally, while Human Demiguise is more suited for players who like sneaking around and avoiding enemies, we’ve found that it can come in very handy even in general situations. You’ll inevitably find yourself in situations where you need to render yourself invisible while exploring, and being able to sprint while doing so is a huge time-saver.

Outside of that, the rest of the Talents in Hogwarts Legacy all have their own unique uses, and picking the best ones comes down to how you want to play the game.

Combat-Focused Players

For players who just love casting spells and engaging in active combat, you’ll want to focus on the Spells and Dark Arts categories. The Talents in the Spells categories will enhance the spells you’ve already learned, and make them even more powerful and useful.

The Dark Arts Category allows you to curse enemies that you hit, causing them to take even more damage than usual. In our experience, we’ve found that having the ability to curse enemies in Hogwarts Legacy has made combat quite a bit easier, as we can’t understate the advantage that comes with increased raw damage.

If you’re not too fussed about fancy spells, prioritize the Dark Arts category first, then explore Spells.

Potions and Utility

On the other hand, if you’re a fan of crafting and using items in battle, you’ll want to focus on the Room of Requirement category instead.

In this category, your potions will be enhanced so that they have increased durations and more powerful effects. Your Cabbages, Mandrakes, and Tentaculas will also be much powerful with greater areas of effect in battle. It’s definitely a hassle to have to replenish your supplies in-between battles, but if you enjoy the crafting aspect of Hogwarts Legacy, this is the category to focus on.

That does it for our picks for the best Talents to get in Hogwarts Legacy. Be sure to search for Twinfinite for more tips and information on the game.

