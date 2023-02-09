Fans of the Harry Potter universe should be very familiar with Avada Kedavra. It’s an iconic curse, and if you’re playing through Avalanche Studios’ acclaimed new RPG you can wield it for yourself. Here’s how to get Avada Kedavra (Killing Curse) in Hogwarts Legacy if you’re wanting one of the most powerful spells in the game.

Getting Avada Kedavra (Killing Curse) in Hogwarts Legacy

As alluded to above, Avada Kedavra isn’t a spell you’d wield as a novice wizard or witch, and so you’ll need to get yourself to around level 25 at least before attempting to take on the associated quest its part of.

To get the Avada Kedavra Killing Curse, which is actually referred to as the Unforgivable Curse in Hogwarts Legacy, you will have to complete a quest line from Sebastian called In the Shadow of the Bloodline. This is automatically added to your quest log after speaking with him in The Great Hall of Hogwarts. If you’ve not got it yet, you aren’t far enough into the story.

In the Shadow of the Bloodline is a multi-part quest, some of which you have to do and are listed as compulsory, while other sections are skippable. Do note that the quest you need to complete to actually get Acada Kedavra is listed as optional — In The Shadow Of The Relic. Make sure you complete it.

You can see the full list of quests necessary to get Avada Kedavra in Hogwarts Legacy. Note that some of the quests also reward you with other useful curses.

In the Shadow of the Bloodline

In the Shadow of the Study (Crucio)

In the Shadow of Discovery

In the Shadow of Time (Imperio)

In the Shadow o Distance

In the Shadow of Hope

In the Shadow of the Relic (Avada Kedavra)

For the final quest, make sure you answer “Yes, please” when prompted with the offer that “Everyone should know about that curse.”

You’ll then have the option to use your new Avada Kedavra killing curse in combat, which as the name suggests, more or less one-shots most enemies. It’s very useful for that reason, though it does have a pretty long cool-down. There are no repercussions to using the curse as is implied in the novels.

That’s all you need to know about how to get Avada Kedavra (Killing Curse) in Hogwarts Legacy. Be sure to search for Twinfinite for more tips and information on the game, including our full overview of all spells in the game.

