When you explore the grounds of Hogwarts, you’ll encounter various foes that will try to defeat you with dark magic. Fortunately, players can stand their ground during these occurrences by using combat spells and protective shields. Here’s how to learn the Expelliarmus Disarming Spell in Hogwarts Legacy.

How to Get Expelliarmus in Hogwarts Legacy

Players can learn the Expelliarmus spell by completing Professor Hecat’s Assignment 2, which should be available at the beginning of Hogwarts Legacy. However, you will need to finish a couple of prerequisites to access this quest, where you must avoid an enemy attack by dodge rolling 10 times and then cast Incendio (from the first Hecat assignment) on foes five times.

If you aren’t sure where to find enemies, you can participate in Crossed Wands at the school or roam around the campus to locate a variety of adversaries. Once players achieve this, they can go to the Defence Against Dark Arts Class during the day to learn the spell from Professor Hecat (you can choose to fast-forward time there or press ‘Wait’ on the map.)

Expelliarmus is an excellent offensive technique that can be used to disarm and deal damage to your target. Additionally, enemies without a weapon will still be injured by its magic, so be sure to equip it before you begin a battle.

That does it for our guide on how to learn Expelliarmus in Hogwarts Legacy. If you want to learn more spells, you can check out our how to use Petrificus Totalus guide. Or, look at any of the relevant links below for additional information.

