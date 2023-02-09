How to Use Petrificus Totalus Spell in Hogwarts Legacy

Image Source: Avalanche Software

It is no secret that Hogwarts Legacy has been one of the most anticipated titles of 2023, bringing the Wizarding World to life on a scale that has been unprecedented in the history of video games set in the Harry Potter universe. One of the most prolific spells in the franchise is Petrificus Totalus, which also happens to be one of the most useful spells in the new game. Here is how to use the Petrificus Totalus spell in Hogwarts Legacy.

What does the Petrificus Totalus Spell Do?

Petrificus Totalus is known as an Essential Spell that allows you to immobilize enemies, leaving your foes defenseless as they are left locked in place and unable to retaliate. Consider this the Hogwarts Legacy equivalent of a stealth kill. If you’re looking for a more aggressive means of murder in the Wizarding World, though, there are other, more grim options.

How to Use the Petrificus Totalus Spell

In order to use the Petrificus Totalus spell, you will first have to learn the Disillusionment Charm during the Secrets of the Restricted Section Main Quest. Keep in mind you will only be able to tackle the Secrets of the Restricted Section right after you complete Professor Hecat’s Assignment 1. You will encounter both of these easily as you work your way through the main questline.

Using the Disillusionment Charm will allow you to turn your character invisible, being able to sneak past or sneak up on enemies undetected. As you blend into your surroundings, your stealth options for traversing the world of Hogwarts Legacy is vastly expanded.

Once you have activated the Disillusionment Charm, you will be able to carefully sneak up behind an enemy. Get close enough until you see the on-screen prompt telling you which button you can press to cast Petrificus Totalus. If done correctly, you will hear your character whisper the spell name and your foe will be incapacitated. While most enemies will be permanently defeated when hit by this spell, more powerful enemies will eventually recover and resume moving after some time.

How to Upgrade the Petrificus Totalus Spell

Once you have learned how to use Petrificus Totalus, reached Level 22, and completed the Jackdaw’s Rest Main Quest, you will be able to spend Talent Points to unlock the Petrificus Totalus Mastery Spell Talent. After unlocking this Mastery, you will be able to use an upgraded version of the spell that now executes an Area of Effect to impact nearby enemies.

That is all you need to know to learn how to use the Petrificus Totalus spell in Hogwarts Legacy. With this knowledge, set off on your adventure, and use your skills wisely; you will find this spell to be quite… stunning. Be sure to check on Twinfinite for our other guides and news about Hogwarts Legacy.

