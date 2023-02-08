Can You Respec Talent Points in Hogwarts Legacy? Answered

Image Source: Warner Bros. Games

Talent Points in Hogwarts Legacy are used to unlock new Talents that will allow your character to use new skills in combat, and boost their stats, too. But, what happens if you’ve made a bad choice, and want to ‘refund Talent Points’ so you can invest them in another Talent instead? Well, here’s what you need to know about Hogwarts Legacy respeccing.

Can You Respec in Hogwarts Legacy?

The short answer is that no, you cannot respec your talent points in Hogwarts Legacy. Once you’ve assigned points to a specific talent, you’re stuck with it for the rest of your magical adventure in the game.

The only option to change your decision when investing Talent Points in Hogwarts Legacy is to reload an old save that you might have. As such, we’d recommend that you save regularly, just so you don’t have to replay a bunch of the game in the event that you do feel like you’ve made a bad choice.

At the time of writing, Avalanche Software hasn’t announced any intention to add in a Respec option as part of a post-launch update, but if this does happen, we’ll update this post and run you through the process.

Can You Unlock All Talents in Hogwarts Legacy?

Unfortunately, you can’t unlock all Talents in a single playthrough either. As you begin earning Talent Points from level 5, and the max level cap in Hogwarts Legacy is level 40, you’ll only be able to earn a maximum of 35 Talent Points.

There are 48 Talents available for players to unlock, meaning that regardless of whether you completely max out your character’s level, you’ll be missing out on 13 Talents altogether. Whether or not developer Avalanche Software will add a New Game Plus option that’ll enable you to unlock all Talents for a character as part of a second, harder playthrough of the story remains to be seen at this moment in time.

That’s everything you need to know on whether or not you can respec Talent Points in Hogwarts Legacy. For more on the game, be sure to check out the links below.

