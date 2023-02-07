Does Hogwarts Legacy Have New Game Plus? Answered

Image Source: Warner Bros. Games

If you’ve ever had aspirations of becoming a pupil at the eponymous magical school in Harry Potter, then Hogwarts Legacy is an experience that will bring that dream to fruition. Not only do you get to experience your own Sorting Ceremony, walk through familiar hallways, and embark on adventures in recognisable locations, but you’ll also meet some prominent characters. But what happens when you’ve completed your journey? Does Hogwarts Legacy feature a New Game Plus mode? Here’s everything you need to know.

Is There a New Game Plus Mode in Hogwarts Legacy? Answered

Unfortunately, at launch, Hogwarts Legacy does not feature a New Game Plus mode. That means that when you finish a playthrough, you won’t be able to start the game again and carry over your inventory and stats in a bid to take on a bunch of harder enemies. We’re sorry to be the bearer of bad news!

That being said, the developer behind the game, Avalanche Software, hasn’t officially confirmed or denied whether a New Game Plus mode will be implemented in Hogwarts Legacy. In other words, there’s still hope for New Game Plus to arrive in a future update, so cross those wands!

And just like that, we come to the end of our guide on whether there is a New Game Plus mode in Hogwarts Legacy. For more, here are five things to do first in Hogwarts Legacy. Or if you’d rather, feel free to browse the relevant links below.

