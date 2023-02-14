Image Source: WB Games via Twinfinite

A wizard game based in the Harry Potter world just wouldn’t be complete without the ability to take to the skies and fly like a bat out of hell. Fortunately, Avalanche Software understood this concept and worked broom-flying into Hogwarts Legacy as a core gameplay mechanic. And you know what? It’s actually pretty fun. Still, if you’ve arrived here, you’ve likely sought the answer to a specific query: What is the fastest broom in Hogwarts Legacy. Well, it’s kind of complicated, but you’re still in the right place. Let’s get into it!

What’s the Fastest Broom in Hogwarts Legacy? Explained

Okay, now for the million-dollar question: What is the fastest broom in Hogwarts Legacy? Well, to be completely honest, all the brooms are exactly the same from a performance perspective. See, all of the brooms in the game function identically to each other and the differences between them merely amount to several cosmetic changes. As a result, the best broom largely boils down to personal preference over each brooms’ looks and style.

When you speak to Albie Weeks in Sprintwitches Sporting Needs early in the game, you’ll notice that he has five brooms on offer:

Ember Dash Broom – 600 Galleons

Hogwarts House Broom – 600 Galleons

Moon Trimmer Broom – 600 Galleons

Wind Wisp Broom – 600 Galleons

Yew Weaver Broom – 600 Galleons

It’s worth noting that more brooms are purchasable from other traders in Hogwarts Legacy and some are unlockable through the balloon popping Exploration challenges. Here’s a list of all 13 brooms in the game:

Ember Dash Broom

Hogwarts House Broom

Aeromancer Broom

Night Dancer Broom

Moon Trimmer Broom

Wind Wisp Broom

Yew Weaver Broom

Sky Scythe Broom

Silver Arrow Broom

Family Antique Broom

Wild Fire Broom

Bright Spark Broom

Lickety Swift Broom

Ultimately, then, circling back to the original question, the fastest broom can be whichever broom tickles your fancy from the 13 brooms available in Hogwarts Legacy.

Can You Upgrade Your Broom and Make It Faster in Hogwarts Legacy? Answered

Thankfully, yes, you can upgrade your broomstick and make it faster in Hogwarts Legacy, though you’ll have to complete specific quests to do so. For those wanting to upgrade their brooms, here are the specific quests you’ll need to look out for:

Broom Upgrade 1 – finish “Flight Test” to increase your broom’s acceleration and speed and pay 1,000 Galleons.

– finish “Flight Test” to increase your broom’s acceleration and speed and pay 1,000 Galleons. Broom Upgrade 2 – finish “Sweeping the Competition” to increase your broom’s acceleration and speed.

So, there you have it. We hope this helped to clue you in on what the fastest broom in Hogwarts Legacy is. For more, here’s how to make Harry Potter’s iconic wand in the game. Or if you’d rather, feel free to explore the links below.

