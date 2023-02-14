Image Source: WB Games

Even though Hogwarts Legacy takes place in the world of Harry Potter, it’s actually set around a hundred years before the events of the novels and films. As a result, the core narrative of Avalanche Software’s latest RPG is a wholly unique story that doesn’t feature many familiar faces from the larger Wizarding World media. Thankfully, however, the game does have a lot of customisation options to help tailor the experience to each player. For those who’re curious, you may be wondering how to make Harry Potter’s wand in Hogwarts Legacy. Well, you’re in the right place. Let’s get started.

How to Create Harry Potter’s Wand in Hogwarts Legacy

Unfortunately, you can’t find Harry Potter’s specific wand in Hogwarts Legacy, but you can make it yourself. See, shortly after you complete the tutorial and Sorting Ceremony, you’ll soon make your way to Hogsmeade and meet up with Gerbold Ollivander to choose your very own wand to replace the makeshift one that you were given at the beginning of the game.

Specifically, the quest in question is Welcome to Hogsmeade, and it’s here where you get to craft your own wand with its own style, dimensions, and core. If you’re interested in creating a replica of Harry Potter’s wand, then follow these specifications:

Wand Style – Classic

– Classic Wood Type – Holly

– Holly Wand Length – 11 Inches

– 11 Inches Wand Flexibility – Supple

– Supple Wand Core – Phoenix Feather

Of course, in the novels and movies, wand architect Garrick Ollivander actually comments on how unusual it is to have a wooden holly wand with a Phoenix Feather core. Furthermore, fans may remember that during the escape from Bathilda Badshot’s home in Godric’s Hollow, Harry Potter’s wand is accidentally broken by a stray magical bolt from Hermione Grainger. As a result, Harry uses Lord Voldermort’s Elder Wand to repair his.

How to Make Harry Potter’s Wand in the Wizarding World

In addition to crafting Harry Potter’s iconic wand in Hogwarts Legacy, you can also replicate his wand in the Wizarding World app. For those unaware, you’ll need to sure your Wizarding World and WB Games accounts are connected before you start, and then take the quiz. Once you complete the quiz, load up Hogwarts Legacy and sign in with your Wizarding World account to earn your reward.

Once you’re ready to do the quiz, make sure to choose the following answers to get Harry Potter’s wand:

First of all, would you describe yourself as? – Short

And your eyes? – Green

Was the day on which you were born? – An odd number

Do you most pride yourself on? – Resilience

Traveling Alone down a deserted road, you reach crossroads. Do you continue? – Ahead towards the forest .

. Do you most fear? – Darkness or Small Spaces (both answers work)

or (both answers work) In a chest of magical artefacts, which would you choose? – Golden Key

And that’s all she wrote, folks. That’s everything you need to know about how to make Harry Potter’s wand in Hogwarts Legacy. For more, here’s how to flip a Dugbog on its back to defeat ’em swiftly. Alternatively, go ahead and peruse the links below.

Related Posts