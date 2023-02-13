Image Source: Avalanche Software

While Hogwarts Legacy tells an original story in the Wizarding World, there are still plenty of nods to the narrative told in the magical Harry Potter series, whether it be familiar names or places. Hogwarts Legacy lets you leave your legacy in the universe or follow the steps of legacies yet to come, such as the dreadfully evil “You Know Who.” Players can create a nearly identical replica of his wand that committed heinous crimes, and if you’re one of the many who wish to replicate his style, here’s what you need to know about how to make Voldemort’s wand in Hogwarts Legacy.

Making Voldemort’s Wand in Hogwarts Legacy

A few hours into Hogwarts Legacy, you’ll head to Ollivander’s to pick up your wand, having been stuck with a replacement for the early segments of the game. “Welcome to Hogsmeade” takes you to the famed wand maker, and when you are at his shop, he’ll present you with the opportunity to make your own, which you’ll need to replicate the below formula to match Voldemort’s wand:

Wand Style – Grey

– Grey Wood Type – Yew

– Yew Wand Length – Thirteen and three-quarter inches

– Thirteen and three-quarter inches Wand Flexibility – Supple

– Supple Wand Core – Phoenix Feather

Fans will know this ahead of time, but Voldemort’s wand is actually the Elder Wand, an object of immense power. It was used for horrific crimes in the Wizarding World, but in Hogwarts Legacy, maybe you’ll use it for greater good.

Making Voldemort’s Wand in Wizarding World

Contrary to playing the game, you can also replicate Voldemort’s wand in Wizarding World, the companion site that lets players determine key aspects of their journey through a questionnaire. All you need to do is make sure your Wizarding World and WB Games accounts are connected before you start, and then take the quiz. Once you complete the quiz, load up Hogwarts Legacy and sign in with your Wizarding World account to earn your reward.

When you arrive at the quiz, you’ll be asked a few questions, and you’ll need to answer them with these specific answers to gain Voldemort’s wand:

First of all, would you describe yourself as? – Tall

And your eyes? – Blue

Was the day on which you were born? – An odd number

Do you most pride yourself on? – Resilience

Traveling Alone down a deserted road, you reach crossroads. Do you continue? – Ahead towards the forest .

. Do you most fear? – Darkness

In a chest of magical artefacts, which would you choose? – Glittering jewel

That’s all you need to know about how to make Voldemort’s Wand in Hogwarts Legacy. For more information, scroll on below for extra tips and tricks related to Hogwarts Legacy.

