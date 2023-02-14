Image Source: WB Games

Hogwarts Legacy’s fantasy world is bursting at the seams with mythical flora and fauna, and one of the many residents who’ve made a home on the riverbanks across the realm are large amphibious beasts known as Dugbogs. While they may be fairly challenging when you first go toe-to-toe with them early in your adventure, they do become easier to defeat, especially once you know a wee handy trick. To that end, you may be wondering how to flip a Dugbog on its back in Hogwarts Legacy. Here’s what you need to know.

How to Force a Dugbog on Its Back in Hogwarts Legacy

Before you can flip a Dugbog onto its back, you’ll need to have the right spells equipped. From our experience, we found that two specific Force spells fit the bill nicely for this Duelling Fates challenge: Depulso and Flipendo. Both work in very similar ways.

Firstly, you’re going to need to draw the Dugbog’s attention by either attacking it with a Basic Cast spell or by running up to it and running away like a scaredy-cat. (We opted for the latter, don’t judge!)

Once you have the Dugbog’s attention, it’s going to start lunging at you and spitting out its tongue. Thankfully, you can use the in-game warning that appears above your head just as the Dugbog is about to charge at you.

Image Source: WB Games via Twinfinite

When this happens, you’re going to want to roll out of the way and dodge the Dugbog’s attack. Just as the monster rushes past you, however, you’ll have a short window to unleash your aforementioned Force spell. Using wither Depulso or Flipendo, cast your magic and if you time it right, the Dugbog will be launched into the air and flipped onto its back.

Interestingly, while Depulso doesn’t deliver any direct damage, it does leave the Dugbog exposed so try and deal as much damage while the Dugbog is on its back. On the other hand, Flipendo does deal a small amount of damage, but the majority of the damage will come from you wailing on the Dugbog while it’s vulnerable.

If you’re struggling to actually find a Dugbog, worry not, as we’ve got you covered.

How to Find Dugbogs in Hogwarts Legacy

There are a few different types of Dugbogs in Hogwarts Legacy, but the most common are the Great Spined Dugbogs and the Cottongrass Dugbogs. They almost always reside near rivers, streams, swamps, and lakes, so if you’re trying to track one down, there are a few near the waterways in the Forbidden Forest. If you’re having trouble spotting one, you can always use Revelio to help you find the aquatic beastie. We’ve highlighted a spot where we found a Dugbog down below:

Image Source: WB Games via Twinfinite

What Do Dugbogs Drop in Hogwarts Legacy? Answered

Dugbogs usually drop Dugbog Tongues, and these are a really useful ingredient for Focus Potions, which reduces the cooldown of your spells while active.

So, there you have it. We hope this helped to clue you in on how to flip a Dugbog on its back in Hogwarts Legacy. For more, here’s a guide discussing what the best spell loadouts are in the game. Alternatively, go ahead and take a peek at the links below.

Related Posts