Hogwarts Legacy allows players to craft their own potions for temporary buffs but will have to source all the ingredients yourself beforehand. While ingredients can be purchased, some are easier to come by just roaming around the wilderness like the Dugbog Tongue. Here is how to get Dugbog Tongue in Hogwarts Legacy.

How to Find Dugbogs in Hogwarts Legacy

Dugbog Tongue can be found as a common drop by defeating Dugbog enemies. There is no special method required to obtain the resource, as all you have to do is simply defeat any Dugbog and there is a possibility a Dugbog Tongue can drop. There are two types of these creatures in Hogwarts Legacy: the Great Spined Dugbog and the Cottongrass Dugbog.

Despite having different naming variations, both the Great Spined Dugbog and the Cottongrass Dugbogdrop will drop the resource Dugbog Tongues. The creature can be found roaming around swampy areas such as the South Sea Bog or the Forbidden Forest, near the entrance north of Hogwarts.

How to Defeat Dugbogs in Hogwarts Legacy

Dugbogs are not very difficult to defeat on their own but requires paying attention if fighting a group. The best method is to find higher ground as they cannot jump or climb ledges. Dugbog Tongues are one of three ingredients necessary to craft Focus Potions, which will make combat much slower and easier, with the other two resources required being Lacewing Flies and Fluxweed Stems.

That is how to get Dugbog Tongue in Hogwarts Legacy. Be sure to stay with Twinfinite for more Hogwarts Legacy coverage and click on the links below for other helpful guides on the game.

