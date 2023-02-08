How to Get Fluxweed Stem in Hogwarts Legacy

You’ll be able to flex about your Fluxweed Stem stash soon enough!

There are a ton of different ingredients you’ll need for potions during your time at Hogwarts Legacy. One of the most useful for combat is the Focus Potion, but in order to brew — or craft — this, you’ll need Fluxweed Stem. The trouble is, some players are having issues knowing how to get this particular ingredient in Hogwarts Legacy, so we’ll run you through exactly what you need to know.

Where to Find Fluxweed Stem in Hogwarts Legacy

Fluxweed Stem can be purchased from The Magic Neep in Hogsmeade for 150 Gold. There’s no limit to the amount you can buy, though you may need to wait for the store to restock it if you try to buy too much.

Image Credit: Warner Bros. Games via Twinfinite

If you’d rather grow the stuff yourself, then you’ll need to have unlocked the Room of Requirement in Hogwarts Castle, and have purchased the Large Pot item for the Potting Table.

Once you’ve planted the seeds here, you’ll need to wait a while, but they’ll eventually grow to a point where you can harvest them and save yourself a bit of money this way.

The seeds cost 300 Gold to buy, but you’ll get more Fluxweed Stems from them for your money as opposed to just buying the stems from The Magic Neep directly.

The Magic Neep Location in Hogsmeade

The Magic Neep can be found in the northwest corner of Hogsmeade.

Image Credit: Warner Bros. Games via Twinfinite

It’s somewhat tucked away from the main street and is found across the other side of the river running across the north of the shopping area.

What Is Fluxweed Stem Used For?

Fluxweed Stem is one of the main ingredients in Focus Potions, which reduces the cooldown of your various spells in combat, allowing you to use them more frequently and deal more damage or open your enemy up to more attacks before they protect themselves.

This can give you the upper hand and make otherwise incredibly challenging fights that little bit easier.

That’s everything you need to know on where to find Fluxweed Steam in Hogwarts Legacy. For more on the game, be sure to check out the links below.

