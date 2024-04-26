How to Rotate Buildings & Camera in Manor Lords

Are you having trouble rotating? Yeah, my back is sore, too. Wait, you meant you don’t know how to rotate buildings and the camera in Manor Lords? Well, in that case, we have the cure for your troubles. Scroll down, and let’s get started!

Rotating Buildings & the Camera in Manor Lords

To rotate buildings in Manor Lords, you only need to hold down the left mouse button while placing structures. This isn’t a keybind you can change, so it’s the same for everyone. If you still can’t place a structure after rotating it, make sure that road access to it isn’t completely obstructed and that it isn’t touching any roads with its surface area.

Also, it’s possible that there are exposed goods at that location, and that’s why you can’t build over it. In that case, assign a couple of workers to the storehouse or granary so they can move the goods to storage. It can get bugged sometimes, but just restart the game if that happens.

How to Rotate Camera

Rotating your camera is also simple in Manor Lords, and to do it just press and hold down the middle mouse button (wheel). Then, flick the mouse left and right and you’ll be rotating your camera. This keybind is also universal and unchangable.

Also, in case you get a bug that has your camera infinitely moving away, just reload an earlier save. I’ve had that happen to me twice now and the only solution that really worked was reloading an older save. Talking about saves, make them often as the game is still in early access and there are a bunch of bugs that can break your save.

That does it for our guide on how to rotate buildings and camera in Manor Lords. If you’re having trouble with something else in-game, be sure to visit the Manor Lords section on Twinfinite. There are plenty of guides there that are bound to get you out of any pickle you might’ve gotten yourself into.

