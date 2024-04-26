All Resources & How to Farm Them in Manor Lords

Timber Logging Camp Place a Logging Camp and a Forester’s Hut next to each other. Foresters will replenish trees, while the loggers will farm them.

Planks Sawpit Buying them is inefficient so you’re better off just combining the timber farm with the Sawpit.

Stone Stonecutter Camp Unless you have a rich vein nearby, don’t even bother setting the camp up. Just trade for it.

Tools Blacksmith (Burgage Plot Backyard Extension) If you have a rich iron vein, mine it, then process iron with the bloomery into iron slabs for the blacksmith. Otherwise, just import it. You won’t need that much anyway.

Wooden Parts Joiner (Burgage Plot Backyard Extension) You need two planks for each part, which is four gold spent for five gold gained. It’s better to simply import it.

Rooftiles Clay Furnace If you have a clay vein, mine it. Otherwise, import clay and then process it into rooftiles (1 gold -> 8 gold conversion; 800% profit; the best resource to farm in Manor Lords, but the exports are limited).

Blocks Trade No way to get this now besides trading. It has no use in Manor Lords right now, so I don’t even see why you would get it.

Meat Hunting Camp Trapping development helps. However, it’s better to hunt for meat until the animal population drops to ~10 and then trade for it until it regenerates.

Vegetables Vegetable Garden (Burgage Plot Backyard Extension) The bigger the garden the more vegetables you get. So, construct big Burgage Plots just for these. Trading for them is also worth it.

Berries Forager Hut Pick them when they are in season. Otherwise, import all the other 2 gold-cost foods before you do them.

Bread Communal Oven Don’t go the full wheat into grain into flour into bread route. Instead, import flour and continue from there with the Bakery plot extension. Otherwise, don’t even bother with bread and go for other foods.

Eggs Chicken Coop (Burgage Plot Backyard Extension) The same as for vegetables; the bigger the plot, the more eggs you’ll gather. Farming eggs this way is the most efficient method in Manor Lords.

Apples Apple Orchard It needs a development point, three years before it gives yields and designated houses. It’s better to import them for two gold, really.

Honey Apiary Only two apiaries can produce honey in a single region, and you’ll need to spend a dev point, too. It’s better then to import these as well.

Firewood Woodcutter’s Lodge Similarly to timber, just place a forester nearby, so they replenish the chopped-down trees.

Charcoal Charcoal Kiln Extremely worth the development point. Two guys in the kiln and one in the woodcutter’s lodge make for a solid farm. Then export all the excess coal for 500% profit (one of the easiest resources to farm and export in Manor Lords).

Wheat Farmhouse + Field Make sure to place it on fertile land. When using the field building tool, click on Emmer Fertility on the right and then look for green areas.

Flax Farmhouse + Field Same as for wheat, except you’ll select Flax Fertility while building. However, fertile flax land is hard to find, so it might be better to import it.

Barley Farmhouse + Field Same as for wheat/flax, but this time, it’s even harder to find fertile land. Definitely better to simply import it.

Rye Farmhouse + Field Two dev points are needed. If you’re going full agriculture for that region, it’s worth it. Otherwise, import it. It even has the same price as all other crops.

Dung ? Couldn’t get this with any development or structure. Can’t trade for it either, and there is no entry in the in-game helper.

Fertilizer ? Couldn’t get this with any development or structure. Can’t trade for it either, and there is no entry in the in-game helper.

Grain Farmhouse Threshed from wheat. Lower the field priority, and then go to the farmhouse and change the threshing priority in the advanced tab to high.

Flour Windmill If you don’t want to import it, just farm it the old-fashioned way. Use rye if you can.

Hides Hunting Camp You can get these from the Goat Shed plot expansion, too. The yield isn’t tied to plot size, though, so you can make them small.

Leather Tannery Hide -> Leather conversion is the fastest and most economical way of farming this resource in Manor Lords.

Wool Pasture + Sheep Farm Import the sheep using the Livestock Trader and put them on a pasture. Then a single worker can sheer them all for wool efficiently.

Yarn Weaver’s Workshop Get wool from sheep and process it into yarn. That’s the easiest method.

Linen Weaver’s Workshop Import flax, because farming it is tedious. Then process it into linen.

Wax Apiary Trade for it. It requires two dev upgrades, and it isn’t even that efficient.

Malt Malthouse You need this for ale, which costs 8 gold. Malt costs only 4, so it’s best you import this. It’s faster, plus no need to bother with farming logistics. Moreover, fertile barley ground isn’t common.

Iron Ore Mining Pit If you have a rich vein, mine it. Otherwise, import it for one gold.

Iron Slab Bloomery Import iron ore and then use one guy to make slabs (just importing them is also viable). It’s used for weapon/armor production, which you can then export for big money gains.

Clay Mining Pit If you have a rich vein, mine it. Otherwise, import it for one gold.

Dyes Dyer’s Workshop Like berries, not worth importing. So, use the berries that you have for this and nothing more than that.

Clothes Tailor (Burgage Plot Backyard Extension) 1 Linen + 1 Dye to make clothes… Definitely don’t make these; import them instead.

Cloaks Tailor (Burgage Plot Backyard Extension) Tiny bit more efficient than clothes, but still bad. Import them via trade.

Candles ? You can import these, but what their purpose is yet, I don’t know.

Salt ? Not in the game it seems.

Ale Brewer (Burgage Plot Backyard Extension) Import malt and then convert it to ale using the brewer. Don’t import it directly as it’s inefficient.

Shoes Cobbler (Burgage Plot Backyard Extension) Extremely inefficient to produce. Two leather is 12 gold and one pair of shoes is 8. Import them directly instead.

Herbs Forager’s Hut No need for this in-game yet. Still, farming this resource in the hut is the fastest and cheapest way in Manor Lords.

Sidearms Blacksmith (Burgage Plot Backyard Extension) You have to import iron ore to make this efficient, and then do the whole circle from iron ore to slabs to sidearms. I think it’s more worth to import it.

Warbows Fletcher (Burgage Plot Backyard Extension) One of the more efficient resources to farm and trade in Manor Lords. One plank is needed for each, and they sell for five gold. By the way, don’t import planks; make them with the sawpit.

Small Shields Joiner (Burgage Plot Backyard Extension) Literally the same process as for the warbows. The only difference is the plot extension type.

Large Shields Joiner (Burgage Plot Backyard Extension) Two planks for each make these less efficient than small shields and warbows, but if you need them for your retinue, make them via the same method. Don’t import them as it’s expensive.

Spears Blacksmith (Burgage Plot Backyard Extension) One slab and one plank for these. Actually worth producing, even if you import slabs. Still, try to get that iron ore import going for the best results.

Helmets Armorer (Burgage Plot Backyard Extension) Worth making if you already have developments unlocked. One iron to one slab to one helmet results in 3 -> 6 gold. If you don’t go for the developments, just import it.

Mail Armor Armorer (Burgage Plot Backyard Extension) Two dev points of investment needed for mail. If you do have them in that region, import iron ore, convert it to slabs, and then sell these for 400% profit.

Plate Armor Armorer (Burgage Plot Backyard Extension) The same situation as for mail armor. The profit is less substantial so it’s better to just import them IMO.

Gambesons Tailor (Burgage Plot Backyard Extension) Gambesons are only really worth it if you make flax yourself. Don’t import linen for these as you’ll be losing even more money. Instead, just import them straight-up if you need them.

Polearms Blacksmith (Burgage Plot Backyard Extension) Same as spears but they sell for one more gold making them more efficient. Import iron ore, make slabs, cut timber, make planks, and then make these.

Oxen Livestock Trading Post You can buy them off the hitching post, but it’s more expensive. Your priority should be getting trade dev upgrades, and then getting these for 10 gold a piece.

Horses Livestock Trading Post Exactly the same as for oxen.

Mules Livestock Trading Post Same as for oxen (I haven’t seen any use to these yet).

Sheep Livestock Trading Post The trading post is the only way to get the first few sheep. However, you can get the Sheepbreeding dev upgrade and farm these like crazy, then export them. This might get patched out because people are exploiting it.