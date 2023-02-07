What Is the Max Level Cap in Hogwarts Legacy, Explained

Image Source: Warner Bros. Games

Becoming a master wizard or witch can be a treacherous journey; thank goodness that players will have plenty of guidance in Hogwarts Legacy from all the professors to build up their magical arsenal. In addition to that, exploring the world and completing quests for folks around the school can help you gain the necessary experience to aid your progress. To learn more about the max level cap in Hogwarts Legacy, this is the guide for you.

Hogwarts Legacy Max Level Cap

The maximum level cap players can hit in Hogwarts Legacy will be level 40. With every completed quest or battle, the game will reward players with a set amount of XP. Accumulate enough XP, and you will hit the next level, and the amount required will only increase the higher level you are.

The progression is important, as unlike the other stats of offense and defense, the only way you can increase your health pool is by leveling up.

Also, after enough story progression, Hogwarts Legacy will open up the Talents aspect, retroactively awarding players Talent Points from level 5 onwards. This will allow you to further specialize and enhance your magical abilities in the five different areas of Spells, Dark Arts, Core, Stealth, and Room of Requirement.

With such benefits awaiting any would-be master wizard and witch, it becomes clear that the sooner you hit the level cap in Hogwarts Legacy, the better it will be for the trials and tribulations that lie ahead.

Armed with this knowledge of the max level cap in Hogwarts Legacy, you are better prepared to save the day from rogue dark wizards and quell a goblin uprising. For more on the game, be sure to check out related content below, or search Twinfinite for more information.

