Where to Find & Catch a Mooncalf in Hogwarts Legacy

Image Source: Avalanche Studios

Hogwarts Legacy is filled to the brim with fantastic beats, and there’s plenty you can get your hands on. One of those little guys is the shy Mooncalf, an adorable big-eyed creature who can be quite elusive to players not paying close attention to detail while searching. Here is everything you need to know about how to find and catch a Mooncalf in Hogwarts Legacy.

How to Find a Mooncalf in Hogwarts Legacy

Image Source: Twinfinite via Avalanche Studios

Before you are able to catch a Mooncalf for your vivarium, you will need to first be able to find them. Make sure that you are searching during the night since these beasts are only out and about in the dark.

When you take on the quest from Deek titled “The Elf, the Nab-Sack, and the Loom” you will be taken to where the Mooncalves usually strut about at night. If you are doing the quest during the day, simply make your way to the location on the map and then select the prompt to wait as shown below.

Your character should then sit up at night, ready to catch the Mooncalves who have now made their appearance.

How to Catch a Mooncalf in Hogwarts Legacy

After reaching the point shown and waiting for nightfall, you can finally catch a Mooncalf for yourself. All you need to do is assign your Nab-Sack to one of your spell slots and then cast it at the Mooncalf of your choice.

Make sure that you are quick as they do run and have Levioso equipped to use again so that you can easily press the button to capture the Mooncalf three times in succession. Following this, your Nab-Sack will suck the Mooncalf in and you can release it back in your vivarium.

Image Source: Twinfinite via Avalanche Studios

Now that you know how to find and catch a Mooncalf in Hogwarts Legacy, you can hop on your broom and go search for the big-eyed little guys yourself. If you are interested in viewing some of our related content, just have a look below or head on over to our website’s main page for all things gaming.

Related Posts