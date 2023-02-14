How Many Vivariums Are There in Hogwarts Legacy? Full List
Get yourself ALLLLL of the Vivariums!
Hippogriffs, Graphorns, Fwoopers, oh my! There are a ton of different beasts that players can catch and add to their Vivariums in Hogwarts Legacy. So much so, that you won’t be able to fit them all in the very first Vivarium that you unlock. That’s got some people wondering just how many Vivariums there are in Hogwarts Legacy, and in this guide, we’ll give you a quick and easy answer.
All Vivarium Biomes in Hogwarts Legacy
While you’ll have just one Vivarium itself in the Room of Requirement, you’ll unlock a number of different biomes for that one Vivarium that expand the number of creatures and species you can have at any one time.
There are three additional Vivarium rooms to unlock:
- Coastal/ Beach Vivarium
- Swamp Vivarium
- Mountain Vivarium
Each of these Vivarium ‘biomes’ will add on to the first one unlocked. They’re all unlocked by progressing through Deek’s questline.
Specifically, the Coastal biome is unlocked by completing ‘Plight of the House-Elf,’ the Swamp biome by completing ‘Foal of the Dead,’ and the Mountain biome through the ‘Phoenix Rising’ side quest.
These will all allow you to hold 12 beasts from four different species, essentially meaning you’ll be able to house every beast in the game across all of the biomes once they are all unlocked.
That's everything you need to know on how many Vivairums there are in Hogwarts Legacy.
