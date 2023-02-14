Image Source: WB Games

There are plenty of interesting beasts and animals to capture and tame in Hogwarts Legacy, but they’re not all as easy to locate as the Puffskein that Deek first showed you all those hours ago. That’s where we come in. Here’s where you can find Fwoopers in Hogwarts Legacy.

Hogwarts Legacy Fwooper Locations

At the time of writing, we’ve found two Fwooper dens in Hogwarts Legacy, and they’re both quite easily accessible.

One of the Fwooper dens is just south of Hogwarts itself, near the Keenbridge area. We’ve included a screenshot down below to give you a better idea of where it is.

Image Source: WB Games via Twinfinite

The second Fwooper den is located on the far western edge of the world map, in the Feldcroft area.

Image Source: WB Games via Twinfinite

Both dens can be accessed by foot, but of course, if you already have your broom, it’s much easier to fly straight there.

How to Catch Fwoopers in Hogwarts Legacy

The good news is that Fwoopers are actually pretty easy to catch. That said, we do recommend casting the Disillusionment charm to sneak up on them, and hitting a Fwooper with Glacius or Arresto Momentum to slow them down. This will make it much easier for you to catch them with the Nab-Sack.

Once you have it in hand, just release it in a vivarium back at the Room of Requirement.

That’s all you need to know about where to find Fwoopers in Hogwarts Legacy. Be sure to search for Twinfinite for more tips and information on the game.

Related Posts