Best Gear & Traits in Hogwarts Legacy

Image Source: WB Games

Waving your wand around in Hogwarts Legacy is all well and good… until you reach a wall in the story and realize your gear isn’t quite up to snuff. Well, that’s where we come in. Here’s a rundown of the best gear and traits to go for in Hogwarts Legacy.

Best Gear in Hogwarts Legacy

To cut straight to the chase, you’re always going to want to prioritize equipping Legendary and Extraordinary gear in Hogwarts Legacy. There isn’t exactly a best gear set in the game, but the rarity of your gear absolutely matters.

There are a total of four gear rarities in Hogwarts Legacy: Well-appointed (green), Superb (blue), Extraordinary (purple), and Legendary (gold). The higher the rarity, the highest your base stats will be. Just based on that alone, you should always be trying to equip purple or gold gear if possible.

Image Source: WB Games via Twinfinite

In addition to that, Superb gear can have level 1 traits, Extraordinary gear can have level 1 or level 2 traits, while Legendary gear can have any level of traits applied to it. If you absolutely cannot equip a piece of Legendary gear with full traits, then settling for Extraordinary is perfectly fine as well. But as you head into the game’s later chapters, you’ll definitely want to start tossing your green gear unless the stats are insanely high for your level.

Best Traits in Hogwarts Legacy

Now that we’ve gotten all the gear talk out of the way, it’s time to talk about what makes the gear actually good: the traits. Here are the best traits you should try to go for in Hogwarts Legacy:

Concentration: Increases the damage dealt by all damaging spells.

Ancient Magic Focus: Increases the rate that the Ancient Magic meter refills.

Unforgivable: Increases the damage dealt on cursed targets.

Destruction: Increases the damage dealt by Confringo.

Control: Increases the damage dealt by the Ancient Magic Throw.

Ancient Magic: Increases the damage dealt by Ancient Magic.

There are tons of traits to experiment with in Hogwarts Legacy, but the ones listed above are by far the most useful ones across the board. Concentration is easily the best trait in the game, simply because it increases your damage output drastically. We’d also recommend grabbing Destruction, as Confringo is probably the best basic spell in the game, thanks to its range, base damage, and ability to pierce red shields.

While Ancient Magic can often serve as a one-shot kill in the early hours, you’ll find that its damage will gradually drop off as you get deeper into the game. However, both Ancient Magic and the Ancient Magic Throw are still some of your best abilities in Hogwarts Legacy, and can help you get out of a ton of sticky situations while dealing insane damage. With that in mind, you can’t go wrong with Control, Ancient Magic, and Ancient Magic Focus, all of which serve to increase your damage output while increasing the rate at which your gauge fills up.

Finally, as you start unlocking the Unforgivable Curses, the Unforgivable trait will help boost your damage done with those spells as well. Bonus points if you’ve invested Talent points into the Dark Arts tree, which increases damage dealt against cursed targets.

How to Apply Gear Traits

Image Source: WB Games via Twinfinite

To apply traits to your gear in Hogwarts Legacy, you’ll need to unlock the enchanted loom in the Room of Requirement. This is unlocked within your first 10 hours of the game as you progress through the main story, and Deek will eventually task you with capturing animals in the quest, The Elf, The Nab-Sack, and the Loom.

As you learn to capture animals, you’ll be able to feed and brush them, and collect raw materials from them. You can then interact with the loom as use those materials to equip traits to your gear.

That’s all you need to know about what the best gear and traits are in Hogwarts Legacy. Be sure to search for Twinfinite for more tips and information on the game.

Related Posts