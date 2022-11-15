All Crafting Materials in God of War Ragnarok (& How to Get Them)
Here are all the crafting materials available in God of War Ragnarok, and how you can get them.
For players looking to succeed in the titanic battle against the Norse gods in God of War Ragnarok, chances are, you’re going to need every little bit of help possible. That means not just the strength and cunning of Kratos and Atreus, but also the best equipment that Brok and Sindri can provide throughout the Nine Realms. Upgrading your equipment requires more than just Hacksilver, and if you’re seeking to know about all crafting materials in God of War Ragnarok and how to get them, we are here to help.
Crafting Materials in God of War Ragnarok
There is quite an extensive list of crafting resources that can be obtained in God of War Ragnarok, and many of them can be used to upgrade your gear to a higher tier. Some are gotten as spoils from combat, while others come from chests. Here’s the full list of materials in the game:
- Asgardian Ingot
- Beast Bone
- Beast Scraps
- Blazing Embers
- Bonded Leather
- Crackle of Bilskirnir
- Divine Ashes
- Dragon Claw
- Dragon Tooth
- Dust of Realms
- Dwarven Steel
- Essence of Hel
- Forged Iron
- Fortified Remnants
- Gleaming Crystal
- Glowing Embers
- Hardened Remnants
- Honed Metal
- Hunter’s Brand
- Lindwyrm Scales
- Luminous Alloy
- Nar’s Cup
- Nidavellir Ore
- Petrified Bone
- Purified Crystalline
- Rawhide
- Shattered Rune
- Shining Crystal
- Slag Deposits
- Skirnir’s Gambanteinn
- Smoldering Embers
- Sparkling Crystal
- Stonewood
- Sovereign Coals
- Svefnthorn
- Tempered Remnants
- Whispering Slab
- Ýdalir Timber
How to Get Crafting Materials in God of War Ragnarok
To help you be more efficient in collecting the right materials, here’s what you will need to do in order to obtain each resource:
- Asgardian Ingot
- Found in red chests
- Dropped by enemies
- Reward from completing Muspelheim Trials
- Reward from Wishing Well
- Beast Bone
- Dropped by beast enemies
- Beast Scraps
- Dropped by beast enemies
- Blazing Embers
- Reward from completing Muspelheim Trials
- Bonded Leather
- Dropped by bosses
- Crackle of Bilskirnir
- Dropped by Olaf Nautson (Animal Instincts Favor)
- Divine Ashes
- Reward from completing Muspelheim Trials
- Dragon Claw
- Dropped by Dragons and Drakes
- Dragon Tooth
- Dropped by Dragons, Drakes, and Drekis
- Dust of Realms
- Found in Yggdrasil Tears
- Dwarven Steel
- Found in red chests
- Dropped by enemies
- Purchasable from Dwarven Shop for 500 Hacksilver
- Essence of Hel
- Reward from closing Hel Tears (Hel to Pay Favor)
- Forged Iron
- Found in red chests
- Dropped by enemies
- Purchasable from Dwarven Shop for 500 Hacksilver
- Fortified Remnants
- Found in red chests at Asgardian Remnants (The Last Remnants of Asgard Favor)
- Gleaming Crystal
- Glowing Embers
- Reward from completing Muspelheim Trials
- Hardened Remnants
- Found in red chests at Asgardian Remnants (The Last Remnants of Asgard Favor)
- Honed Metal
- Found in red chests
- Dropped by enemies
- Purchasable from Dwarven Shop for 2500 Hacksilver
- Hunter’s Brand
- Dropped by various bosses in The Crater. (Epic Hunt: Nocturnal Predator, Epic Hunt: In Plain Sight, Untamed Fury)
- Lindwyrm Scales
- Reward from capturing Lindwyrms
- Luminous Alloy
- Found in red chests
- Reward from completing Muspelheim Trials
- Reward from Wishing Well
- Nar’s Cup
- Dropped by Blatonn in The Abandoned Village
- Nidavellir Ore
- Reward from destroying rigs in Svartalfheim
- Petrified Bone
- Found in red chests
- Reward from completing Muspelheim Trials
- Reward from Wishing Well
- Purified Crystalline
- Reward from the Wishing Well
- Rawhide
- Found in red chests
- Dropped by enemies
- Purchasable from Dwarven Shop for 500 Hacksilver
- Shattered Rune
- Found in red chests
- Dropped by enemies
- Shining Crystal
- Reward from the Wishing Well
- Slag Deposits
- Found in red chests
- Dropped by enemies
- Purchasable from Dwarven Shop for 500 Hacksilver
- Skirnir’s Gambanteinn
- Dropped by Gravel Belly (The Desert Door Favor)
- Smoldering Embers
- Reward from completing Muspelheim Trials
- Sparkling Crystal
- Reward from the Wishing Well
- Stonewood
- Found in red chests
- Dropped by enemies
- Purchasable from Dwarven Shop for 2500 Hacksilver
- Sovereign Coals
- Reward from closing Draugr Holes (Born from Fire Favor)
- Svefnthorn
- Dropped by Ormstunga boss (The Lost Treasure Favor)
- Tempered Remnants
- Found in red chests at Asgardian Remnants (The Last Remnants of Asgard Favor)
- Whispering Slab
- Reward from Favors
- Ýdalir Timber
- Found during Atreus sections in red chests and dropped by enemies
And there you have it, all of the crafting materials in God of War Ragnarok and how you can get them. With this key knowledge, you can venture into the Nine Realms with more confidence. However, should you need more aid, why not check out other guides including how to use your Runic Attacks, learn about the permanent benefits of Yggdrasil’s Dew, or how to increase your Spartan Rage. For everything else, do check out Twinfinite or see related content below.
