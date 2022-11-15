All Crafting Materials in God of War Ragnarok (& How to Get Them)

Image Source: Santa Monica Studio

Here are all the crafting materials available in God of War Ragnarok, and how you can get them.

For players looking to succeed in the titanic battle against the Norse gods in God of War Ragnarok, chances are, you’re going to need every little bit of help possible. That means not just the strength and cunning of Kratos and Atreus, but also the best equipment that Brok and Sindri can provide throughout the Nine Realms. Upgrading your equipment requires more than just Hacksilver, and if you’re seeking to know about all crafting materials in God of War Ragnarok and how to get them, we are here to help.

Crafting Materials in God of War Ragnarok

There is quite an extensive list of crafting resources that can be obtained in God of War Ragnarok, and many of them can be used to upgrade your gear to a higher tier. Some are gotten as spoils from combat, while others come from chests. Here’s the full list of materials in the game:

Image Source: Sony Interactive Entertainment via Twinfinite

Asgardian Ingot

Beast Bone

Beast Scraps

Blazing Embers

Bonded Leather

Crackle of Bilskirnir

Divine Ashes

Dragon Claw

Dragon Tooth

Dust of Realms

Dwarven Steel

Essence of Hel

Forged Iron

Fortified Remnants

Gleaming Crystal

Glowing Embers

Hardened Remnants

Honed Metal

Hunter’s Brand

Lindwyrm Scales

Luminous Alloy

Nar’s Cup

Nidavellir Ore

Petrified Bone

Purified Crystalline

Rawhide

Shattered Rune

Shining Crystal

Slag Deposits

Skirnir’s Gambanteinn

Smoldering Embers

Sparkling Crystal

Stonewood

Sovereign Coals

Svefnthorn

Tempered Remnants

Whispering Slab

Ýdalir Timber

How to Get Crafting Materials in God of War Ragnarok

Image Source: Sony Interactive Entertainment via Twinfinite

To help you be more efficient in collecting the right materials, here’s what you will need to do in order to obtain each resource:

Asgardian Ingot Found in red chests Dropped by enemies Reward from completing Muspelheim Trials Reward from Wishing Well

Beast Bone Dropped by beast enemies

Beast Scraps Dropped by beast enemies

Blazing Embers Reward from completing Muspelheim Trials

Bonded Leather Dropped by bosses

Crackle of Bilskirnir Dropped by Olaf Nautson (Animal Instincts Favor)

Divine Ashes Reward from completing Muspelheim Trials

Dragon Claw Dropped by Dragons and Drakes

Dragon Tooth Dropped by Dragons, Drakes, and Drekis

Dust of Realms Found in Yggdrasil Tears

Dwarven Steel Found in red chests Dropped by enemies Purchasable from Dwarven Shop for 500 Hacksilver

Essence of Hel Reward from closing Hel Tears (Hel to Pay Favor)

Forged Iron Found in red chests Dropped by enemies Purchasable from Dwarven Shop for 500 Hacksilver

Fortified Remnants Found in red chests at Asgardian Remnants (The Last Remnants of Asgard Favor)

Gleaming Crystal Reward from the Wishing Well

Glowing Embers Reward from completing Muspelheim Trials

Hardened Remnants Found in red chests at Asgardian Remnants (The Last Remnants of Asgard Favor)

Honed Metal Found in red chests Dropped by enemies Purchasable from Dwarven Shop for 2500 Hacksilver

Hunter’s Brand Dropped by various bosses in The Crater. (Epic Hunt: Nocturnal Predator, Epic Hunt: In Plain Sight, Untamed Fury)

Lindwyrm Scales Reward from capturing Lindwyrms

Luminous Alloy Found in red chests Reward from completing Muspelheim Trials Reward from Wishing Well

Nar’s Cup Dropped by Blatonn in The Abandoned Village

Nidavellir Ore Reward from destroying rigs in Svartalfheim

Petrified Bone Found in red chests Reward from completing Muspelheim Trials Reward from Wishing Well

Purified Crystalline Reward from the Wishing Well

Rawhide Found in red chests Dropped by enemies Purchasable from Dwarven Shop for 500 Hacksilver

Shattered Rune Found in red chests Dropped by enemies

Shining Crystal Reward from the Wishing Well

Slag Deposits Found in red chests Dropped by enemies Purchasable from Dwarven Shop for 500 Hacksilver

Skirnir’s Gambanteinn Dropped by Gravel Belly (The Desert Door Favor)

Smoldering Embers Reward from completing Muspelheim Trials

Sparkling Crystal Reward from the Wishing Well

Stonewood Found in red chests Dropped by enemies Purchasable from Dwarven Shop for 2500 Hacksilver

Sovereign Coals Reward from closing Draugr Holes (Born from Fire Favor)

Svefnthorn Dropped by Ormstunga boss (The Lost Treasure Favor)

Tempered Remnants Found in red chests at Asgardian Remnants (The Last Remnants of Asgard Favor)

Whispering Slab Reward from Favors

Ýdalir Timber Found during Atreus sections in red chests and dropped by enemies



And there you have it, all of the crafting materials in God of War Ragnarok and how you can get them. With this key knowledge, you can venture into the Nine Realms with more confidence. However, should you need more aid, why not check out other guides including how to use your Runic Attacks, learn about the permanent benefits of Yggdrasil’s Dew, or how to increase your Spartan Rage. For everything else, do check out Twinfinite or see related content below.

Related Posts