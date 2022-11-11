How to Get Lindwyrm Scales in God of War Ragnarok

Lindwyrm Scales are one of the crafting materials you can find on your adventures across the Nine Realms in God of War Ragnarok. Just because you can find them, though, doesn’t mean you’ll know exactly where to obtain them, or even what they’re used for once you have got them. Well, here, we’ll talk you through everything you need to know about those glistening Lindwyrm scales.

God of War Ragnarok Lindwyrm Scales Locations

Lindwyrm Scales can only be obtained by capturing the various Lindwyrms for Ratatoskr as part of the ‘The Lost Lindwyrms’ Favor.

This Favor requires you to seek out different Yggdrasil Rifts across the the various Realms. There are 6 Yggdrasil Rifts in God of War Ragnarok that contain Lindwyrms, while the other nine in the game contain enemies or items. Here are all Yggdrasil Rift locations that contain Lindwyrms in God of War Ragnarok:

Svartalfheim, The Forge

Svartalfheim, Alberich Hollow – Defeat Ormastunga and climb up the ledge to your left.

– Defeat Ormastunga and climb up the ledge to your left. Svartalfheim, Alberich Hollow – Right next to one of the Odin’s Raven locations in Svartalfheim here. Look for a rock to blow up with your spear and then use the grapple point that appears.

Right next to one of the Odin’s Raven locations in Svartalfheim here. Look for a rock to blow up with your spear and then use the grapple point that appears. Svartalfheim, The Applecore

Vanaheim, The Plains – Climb the ledge to the right of the Eastern Plains Mystic Gateway and then follow the path right. The Yggdrasil Rift is on the cliff edge.

– Climb the ledge to the right of the Eastern Plains Mystic Gateway and then follow the path right. The Yggdrasil Rift is on the cliff edge. Vanaheim, The Plains – Defeat ‘The Crimson Dread’ for ‘For Vanaheim’ Favor and continue north. You’ll find this Yggdrasil Rift among some rubble and water.

What Are Lindwyrm Scales Used For?

Lindwyrm Scales are used for upgrading armor and weapons in God of War Ragnarok.

Image Credit: Sony Interactive Entertainment via Twinfinite

They’re not a commonly-used material, however, so once you’ve obtained all of the Lindwyrm Scales from the six Yggdrasil Rifts, you should have enough for all upgrades you can possibly do in God of War Ragnarok.

That’s everything you need to know on God of War Ragnarok Lindwyrm Scales. For more on the game, be sure to check out our guides on Asgardian Ingots, all Svartalfheim Odin’s Raven locations, and all Draugr Hole locations, to name a few.

Related Posts