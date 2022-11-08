What Are Yggdrasil Rifts in God of War Ragnarok & How They Work

With the amount of traveling between realms in 2018’s God of War and God of War Ragnarok, things are bound to go wrong and cause a problem here and there. The boundaries between the realms might not be as strong as we hope they are, but sometimes, that can work to our advantage. If you have seen some curious sights out in the world and were wondering just what Yggdrasil Rifts are and how they work in God of War Ragnarok, read on.

Yggdrasil Rifts in God of War Ragnarok

For anyone who has played God of War (2018), the Yggdrasil Rifts are very similar to the Realm Tears in God of War Ragnarok. These portals to another realm are quite visible in the world, a mini black hole that is suspended in the air.

Image Source: Santa Monica Studio via Twinfinite

If you spot one in the distance, be sure to make a mental note or check back on the map, as it is a gateway to valuable resources.

How Yggdrasil Rifts Work in God of War Ragnarok

Once you are near a Yggdrasil Rift, you will have a decision to make, as more often than not, trying to get to the goodies inside will spawn very powerful enemies. Only by defeating them can you retrieve valuable resources. It is important to always take stock of your surroundings, as certain Rifts are in areas with limited space, so that will impact combat as well.

There are also certain Rifts that are not so threatening, all you have to do is interact with them and Kratos will reach in to get his share of the booty. There is no reliable way to distinguish between the types, so always be ready for that risk.

There you go, everything you will need to know about what Yggdrasil Rifts are and how they work in God of War Ragnarok. For more guidance, be sure to check out our guides on how to block, what are weapon skill labors, or how to sprint and run faster. Otherwise, feel free to peruse the related content below.

