How to Sprint & Run Faster in God of War Ragnarok

Knowing how to sprint and run faster in God of War Ragnarok isn’t just handy in the heat of battle when you’re having to flee an enemy with a sliver of your health bar left, but for speedily exploring the Nine Realms, too. As such, knowing how to sprint, and if you can run faster are probably some of the questions at the top of your list, especially if you’ve not played the 2018 entry.

Sprinting in God of War Ragnarok

To sprint in God of War Ragnarok, all you need to do is press in the left stick (L3) and move the analog stick in the direction you want to move. This should cause you to start sprinting around at a much faster pace than the brisk walk that Kratos otherwise adopts.

You can’t always sprint all the time, though. If you’re in a little transition cutscene or you’re having a conversation with another one of the characters, Kratos will stubbornly stick to his slow walk until it’s finished. That being said, whenever you’re just in normal gameplay, click in the left stick and you’ll be able to sprint around to your heart’s content.

Can You Increase Sprint Speed?

Unfortunately, no, you cannot make Kratos ‘run faster’ so to speak. There’s no skill or ability to increase sprint speed, nor is there a buff from any Amulet Enchantment or armor set that’ll increase it either. Sorry to be the bearer of bad news here, but at least Kratos’ sprint is speedy enough for getting around.

That’s everything you need to know on how to sprint in God of War Ragnarok. For more tips and tricks on the game to help get you started, check out our guides on how to save your game, how to change difficulty, and how to get Hacksilver fast for all those upgrades!

Related Posts