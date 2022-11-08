how to get hacksilver fast in God of War Ragnarok

Hacksilver is what makes the Nine Realms go around in God of War Ragnarok. All of the things you want to buy or upgrade via Brok and Sindri require you to hand over increasing amounts of the stuff. Fortunately for us, Hacksilver isn’t exactly hard to come by as long as you know where to look and how to farm it. So, without further ado, let’s just dive right into it.

How to Get Money Fast in God of War Ragnarok

There are a few different ways you can get Hacksilver, some are more straightforward and obvious than others. But by combining all four of these different methods, you can make it so that you pretty much never run out of Hacksilver for all of the upgrades and purchases Kratos’ rage-filled heart longs for.

Smash Barrels, Vases & Other Furniture

See all those random barrels, crates and vases littered throughout the Nine Realms? Well, go right ahead and smash them. There’s an absolute ton of these nestled in corners of corridors or just strewn about by a camp and each one will net you a small amount of Hacksilver, between 10-20.

That might seem like nothing, and on its own, it kind of is. However, continue to do this throughout the whole time you’re playing God of War Ragnarok and you’ll be earning an extra few thousand Hacksilver you’d otherwise have walked right past. It might take you a few seconds, but it’s some of the easiest cash you can make in the game.

Sell Spare Armor, Weapon Parts, Crafting Materials to Brok and Sindri

You’re going to open a lot of chests, and get a ton of different armor sets, weapons parts and crafting materials that you simply have no use for. Rather than letting them clutter your inventory and confuse you every time you try and decide what is and isn’t worth upgrading, you should just go right on over to Brok and Sindri and sell them instead.

Image Credit: Sony Interactive Entertainment via Twinfinite

These can net you a good few thousand Hacksilver each, especially if you have a ton of a certain crafting material you have absolutely no use for anymore. It’s literally Hacksilver sitting in your inventory gathering dust, so get it sold!

Sell Artefacts to Brok and Sindri

While we’re on the topic of selling stuff to Brok and Sindri, you can also sell all of the artefacts (read: collectibles) that you’ve been gathering along the way. These can sell for a few thousand Hacksilver each again.

Selling them won’t remove them from your collection progress for any trophies, either. It just removes them from your inventory, so, again, it’s just free Hacksilver waiting in your inventory to be sold!

Open Chests

The Nine Realms are teeming with hidden treasures waiting for the observant Kratos and Atreus to uncover them on their quests. They’re hidden down winding secret paths, locked away behind areas you’ll need to return back to once you’ve unlocked certain abilities to clear the way, and sometimes, just hiding around a corner you might otherwise walk straight past.

These chests are absolutely worth your time looting, not only for the enchantments, armor and weapon pieces you can find inside, but for the enormous amount of Hacksilver they can earn you. We’ve found anywhere between 500 Hacksilver right up to 50,000 Hacksilver in some late-game chests strewn about the world, so make sure you’re spending the time to solve the puzzles to crack them open. It’ll definitely be worth your while.

That’s everything you need to know on how to get Hacksilver in God of War Ragnarok. For more tips and tricks on your quest across the Nine Realms, we’ve got you covered with skipping cutscenes and dialogue, what the deal is with those colored bugs on walls, and how to heal and increase your max health.

