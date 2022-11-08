What Do Colored Bugs on Walls Do in God of War Ragnarok? Answered

If you’re anything like me, you were exploring the early parts of God of War Ragnarok and were in awe at all the colorful bugs that are on walls, inside caves and tucked away in dark, dingy corners. Given their colorful glow and our gaming minds association with glowing things as loot you should be collecting, you may have wondered what they are, and if they are of any importance whatsoever.

Do the Insects Do Anything in God of War Ragnarok?

Despite their promising, glowing appearance suggesting they might give you a handy drop of health or rage when you killed them, the bugs you see all over the Nine Realms serve no purpose whatsoever.

Image Credit: Sony Interactive Entertainment via Twinfinite

They don’t grant any health drop, trigger the unlocking of some hidden room, or give you an almighty bug blade (though that would be cool!). They’re just there to add some ambiance and detail to an environment. Really makes those caves feel dark and dingy, so you can almost smell the dampness through your TV.

Aside from that, there’s nothing else to say about the insects except for the fact we were very sad that they just made little green explosions of goo when we hit them, and didn’t give us the aforementioned almighty bug blade that we totally made up.

For more on God of War Ragnarok, we’ve got a guide on how to save, change difficulty, and actually increase your health.

