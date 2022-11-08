Image Source: Santa Monica Studio

When embarking on a grand adventure, the last thing you’ll want is to lose your progress because of a bug or just being plain forgetful about saving your progress. Considering that God of War Ragnarok is a game that will take dozens of hours to fully experience, you most certainly want to make sure you don’t fall victim to this ageless problem. For those of you wondering just how to save your game in God of War Ragnarok, here are the details.

Saving Your Game Manually in God of War Ragnarok

In order to save manually in God of War Ragnarok, simply open up the main menu by hitting the Options button, navigate over to the Save Game option, and choose a slot for your game. This will ensure you get to save your progress wherever you may find yourself, so you can carry on the adventure with some security the next time you turn on your console.

Obviously, the esteemed developers over at Santa Monica Studio have done everything they can to prevent players from losing their save progress. By providing players with multiple autosave files, you can certainly jump back if you needed to in order to see certain things or make a better decision.

Having manual saves at points you determined to be important will help since autosave is limited to a certain timeframe. There’s currently no limit to how many manual saves you can have, so feel free to save scum if you want to.

And there you have it, everything to know about how to save your game in God of War Ragnarok. For more help about the game, be sure to check out our guides on how to sprint, how to solve the Svartalfheim geyser and gate puzzles, and how to redeem preorder and Deluxe Edition DLC. Feel free to also peruse the related content below.

