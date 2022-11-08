How to Redeem Preorder & Deluxe Edition DLC in God of War Ragnarok

Image Source: Santa Monica Studio

God of War Ragnarok’s preorder and Deluxe Edition DLC will net you a ton of in-game cosmetic goodies to kit out Kratos and Atreus for the next chapter in their adventure. While you might have expected to have these items from the very beginning, that’s actually not the case, and so you’ll need to jump through a few hoops to add all these bonus DLC goodies to your inventory.

What Is God of War Ragnarok’s Preorder & Deluxe Edition DLC?

For anyone that preorders a copy of God of War Ragnarok, they’ll receive a code entitling them to the early unlock of the Risen Snow armor for Kratos and Risen Snow tunic for Atreus.

The Deluxe Edition of the game comes with the following bonus DLC items:

Kratos Darkdale Armor

Atreus Darkdale Attire (cosmetic)

Darkdale Blades Handles for the Blades of Chaos

Darkdale Axe Grip for the Leviathan Axe

Official God of War Ragnarök Digital Soundtrack

Dark Horse Digital Mini Artbook

Avatar Set

PlayStation 4 Theme

Both PS4 & PS5 versions of God of War Ragnarok

How to Get Bonus DLC Items in God of War Ragnarok

Both your preorder and Deluxe Edition DLC items will be redeemable via a print out code in the box of your game, or in an accompanying email if you bought a physical copy online from a retailer. For those that purchased God of War Ragnarok as a digital download, you don’t need to do anything at this point as the content will download alongside the game.

The code for your DLC will then need to be entered in the PlayStation Store. Head over to it and then select the ‘Redeem Code’ section from the three dot menu at the top of the PlayStation Store app on PS5. Enter the code as it’s displayed and confirm you want to redeem the content.

Now go ahead and load up God of War Ragnarok. All of the in-game items such as the Darkdale Blade Handles and Axe grip, as well as the Risen Snow armor and tunic have to be unlocked through story progression in the game.

It will be clear when you’ve unlocked these, as they’ll appear on the right-hand side of the screen in a tab informing you that you’ve got some new gear in your inventory to check out.

That’s everything you need to know on redeeming your preorder DLC in God of War Ragnarok. For more tips and tricks on the game, be sure to check out our guides on how to change difficulty, how to save, and how to transmog in God of War Ragnarok. If that’s not enough for you, check out even more of our coverage on the game below.

