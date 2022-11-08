how to transmog in god of war ragnarok

There are a ton of different armor sets in God of War Ragnarok, and while some may look particularly cool on Kratos, their stats might not be good enough to keep up with late and end-game fights. That’s where the ability to transmog in God of War Ragnarok comes in, allowing you to combine the style of one armor set with the stats of another, essentially. So, without further ado, let’s talk you through the process.

How to Change Armor Appearance in God of War Ragnarok

To transmog in God of War Ragnarok, press the touchpad to open the menu and then go to ‘Armor’ by pressing R1. From here, select any level 9 armor piece and press Square, and then you can choose the appearance that Kratos’ armor will take while retaining the stats of his currently equipped armor.

Image Credit: Sony Interactive Entertainment

As noted above, God of War Ragnarok’s Transmog option is only available for level 9 armor (the max level). As such, you won’t be able to transmog until you’re in the latter half of the game due to the upgrade requirements significantly ramping up for the final levels of weapons and armor.

Image Credit: Sony Interactive Entertainment

As long as you’ve got armor at level 9, you can freely mix and match the stats and styles of them to make your perfect armor.

That’s everything you need to know on how to transmog armor in God of War Ragnarok. For more tips and tricks on the game, be sure to check out our guides on how to change difficulty, all Odin’s Raven locations in Svartalfheim, and how to solve the Svartalfheim geyser and gate puzzles.

