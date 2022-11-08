How to Solve Svartalfheim Geyser & Gate Puzzles in God of War Ragnarok

Within the first few hours of God of War Ragnarok, you’ll find yourself sailing through the Aurvangar Wetlands. Eventually, however, you’ll a large water wheel and a bit further down, a couple of gates that you’ll need to open to carry on with your adventure. In this guide, we’ll run you through how to solve the Svartalfheim geyser puzzles in God of War Ragnarok to help you continue adventuring.

How to Move the Water Wheel in Svartalfheim

When you come across the large water wheel, you want to park your boat up to the right of it (as you’re facing the wheel), and then proceed down this right-hand side, defeating the creature enemies that’ll ambush you on land here.

Once the enemies are cleared out, follow the path around on the land until you spot a gold chain hanging down from a platform above you. You should also be able to see the water wheel to your right now, as shown in the screenshot below.

Image Credit: Sony Interactive Entertainment via Twinfinite

Once you’re at the top, look to your right and you’ll see a metal plate on the edge of the water wheel with a red and gold fitting sat on top of it.

Image Credit: Sony Interactive Entertainment via Twinfinite

Equip your chaos blades by pressing left on the d-pad, and then press Circle when the on-screen prompt appears. Your chaos blades will attach to the water wheel, and then you just need to push your left analog stick downwards to spin the water wheel.

Doing this will conveniently move the water wheel just enough so the gap in it is in-line with where you’ll sail through. Drop down and return back to your boat and sail on through.

How to Solve the Geyser Gate Puzzle in God of War Ragnarok

After passing underneath a bridge, you’ll encounter a large gate blocking Kratos and Atreus’ way. To get it open, you’ll need to solve some environmental puzzles involving the water wheels and geysers around you.

Image Credit: Sony Interactive Entertainment via Twinfinite

Park your boat up on the shore just to the right of the gate and then defeat the enemies waiting for you here eating a corpse. Once these are defeated, walk over to the metal covering the geyser and use your chaos blades to rip the cover off.

Image Credit: Sony Interactive Entertainment via Twinfinite

With this open, you can freeze the geyser to hop over to the other side. Now climb up the ledges on the other side, and take care of the enemies that will ambush you at the top of the vantage point here.

Once the enemies are taken care of, look across to the water wheel and aim your Leviathan Axe with L2. You want to aim it at the ‘higher’ geyser of the two, the one we’ve circled in the screenshot below, and throw your axe at it.

If you get this right, you’ll freeze this geyser jet, causing the one you lifted the cover off before to increase in pressure. This will cause the geyser jet to reach higher up, causing the water wheel to turn and opening the gate.

Image Credit: Sony Interactive Entertainment via Twinfinite

With that sorted, continue on down the water until you reach a third and final gate blocking your path.

How to Solve the Final Svartalfheim Gate Puzzle in God of War Ragnarok

This puzzle requires you to reach and pull two separate chains, one on each side of the water. Head right up to the gate, and then take a right and turn back on yourself to find a shore you can park your boat up on.

Image Credit: Sony Interactive Entertainment via Twinfinite

When you’re on land, head into the main area right in front of you, and then take a hard right and you’ll find a large metal weight hanging in the air. Use your Leviathan Axe to break the chain above it and cause it crashing down so you can climb on top.

Image Credit: Sony Interactive Entertainment via Twinfinite

Climb over it to reach the first chain right in front of you. Interact with this to begin opening part of the gate.

Image Credit: Sony Interactive Entertainment via Twinfinite

Now look over to your left and you’ll be able to jump across to the other side of this large wooden structure on the other side of the water.

Freeze the geyser underneath the wooden structure to your left and hop over to the other side. There will be more of those creatures waiting for you in the open area on the other side of the geyser, so prepare again for another battle.

Once they’re taken care of, take a left from where you hopped over the geyser, and you’ll find another one covered by a metal dome cover. Walk towards it and press Circle to remove the cover.

Image Credit: Sony Interactive Entertainment via Twinfinite

With this geyser now uncovered, return to the one underneath the wooden structure, and freeze it with your Leviathan Axe again. This will cause the geyser you just uncovered to increase in pressure, turning the water wheel above and causing a weight to drop down above the first geyser under the structure.

Image Credit: Sony Interactive Entertainment via Twinfinite

This next part requires some fast reflexes and good timing to do. If you look above the large metal block/ weight that’s just been lowered, you’ll see a breakable part in the chain with your Leviathan Axe.

Image Credit: Sony Interactive Entertainment via Twinfinite

What you need to do is press Triangle to recall your axe from freezing the geyser directly below the metal weight, and then hit the chain before it disappears behind the wooden slats at the top of the structure.

If you do this right, the weight will come crashing down on top of the geyser, and you can then climb on top of it, but you won’t be able to reach the upper level of the structure just yet.

Turn around, aiming at the geyser you ripped the lid off and throw your Leviathan Axe. This will cause the pressure of the geyser below the metal block you’re standing on to increase, pushing you up so you can reach the upper level.

Image Credit: Sony Interactive Entertainment via Twinfinite

Take a right and you’ll find the second chain to pull to open up the gate. Just like that, you’ve solved the Svartalfheim geyser gate puzzles in God of War Ragnarok.

Hopefully, you found this Svartalfheim geyser gate guide helpful. We’ve got you covered with more God of War Ragnarok guides including what the colored bugs do, how to save, and how long God of War Ragnarok takes to beat, among many others.

