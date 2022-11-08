All Svartalfheim Odin’s Ravens in God of War Ragnarok (The Eyes of Odin Favor)

Image Source: Sony Santa Monica

Need helping finding all of Odin’s Ravens in Svartalfheim for God of War Ragnarok? Let us help.

With a total of Nine Realms to explore and visit, both Kratos and Atreus are certainly going to be very busy. However, while our heroes go about their business, they are never too far away from the gaze of the All-Father. Yes, Odin’s Ravens are making a comeback, and if you prefer to achieve your objectives without being watched, here are all the locations of Odin’s Ravens in the Svartalfheim realm in God of War Ragnarok to help you complete The Eyes of Odin Favor.

Svartalfheim – All Odin’s Ravens Locations in God of War Ragnarok

Naturally, you are not going to be able to access all of the locations that Odin’s Ravens are hiding out at the first time you come to Svartalfheim. As such, it is highly recommended that you only begin your hunt once you have access and the necessary tools to get you where you need to go. This not only makes it easier for you to move about the realm, but you’ll also have an easier time destroying these Ravens without breaking a sweat.

The following list is arranged in chronological order as much as possible, so you can follow through from start to finish. However, you are free to pursue the Ravens in any manner you would like.

Please do not read any further if you do not want spoilers for God of War Ragnarok.

Aurvangar Wetlands

Raven #1

Image Source: Santa Monica Studio via Twinfinite Image Source: Santa Monica Studio via Twinfinite

This Raven is hard to miss, just nestling on top of a rocky outcrop just a few steps after you first arrived in the Realm. Aim true with your Leviathan Axe, and fire away.

Nidavellir

Raven #2

Image Source: Santa Monica Studio via Twinfinite Image Source: Santa Monica Studio via Twinfinite

Another easy spot, this Raven is just above a roof next to where Sindri has set up shop. Smash it to pieces to avert its curious eyes.

The Watchtower

Raven #3

Image Source: Santa Monica Studio via Twinfinite Image Source: Santa Monica Studio via Twinfinite

Likely the midway point of your first visit to this realm, this Raven can be easily found from the top near the Watchtower. Just make sure to lead your throw so you are able to catch it while it is doing its rounds.

Radsvinn’s Rig

Raven #4

Image Source: Santa Monica Studio via Twinfinite Image Source: Santa Monica Studio via Twinfinite

One of the rigs you will visit in an attempt to right Mimir’s wrongs, this little creature is just hanging out in the distance on the hook. It is an easy shot to destroy this one.

Lyngbakr Island

Raven #5

Image Source: Santa Monica Studio via Twinfinite Image Source: Santa Monica Studio via Twinfinite

Beyond the majesty of this huge creature that you are trying to free as part of Mimir’s amends, be sure to keep an eye out for this Raven just chilling at this spot on the map. Get rid of it with much vengeance.

Althojof’s Rig

Raven #6

Image Source: Santa Monica Studio via Twinfinite Image Source: Santa Monica Studio via Twinfinite

Another of the rigs as part of Mimir’s quest, be sure to slay this Raven before leaving the platform and the area entirely to save yourself some time.

The Forge

Raven #7

Image Source: Santa Monica Studio via Twinfinite Image Source: Santa Monica Studio via Twinfinite

Once you are further in the game, you will head up to this particular area, but not to the actual Forge itself just yet. Look up and spot this Raven flying in a circle. Lead your throw, and send it on its way.

Jarnsmida Pitmines

Raven #8

Image Source: Santa Monica Studio via Twinfinite Image Source: Santa Monica Studio via Twinfinite

Part of the journey from the top of the Forge will see Kratos venture into the Jarnsmida Pitmines. Before you make your way across the huge chasm, spot this Raven and get rid of it as soon as possible.

The Applecore

Raven #9

Image Source: Santa Monica Studio via Twinfinite Image Source: Santa Monica Studio via Twinfinite

Once you are making your way out of the Applecore, within one of the tunnels towards the end is this Raven. It is easy to miss, so be extra alert within the tunnels.

The Forge

Raven #10

Image Source: Santa Monica Studio via Twinfinite Image Source: Santa Monica Studio via Twinfinite

The next time you are in Svartalfheim, you will be able to visit the Forge proper, and this is the next place you will find a Raven just nesting on a small cliff. Send it on its way to collect the 10th Raven in this realm.

Alberich Hollow

Raven #11

Image Source: Santa Monica Studio via Twinfinite Image Source: Santa Monica Studio via Twinfinite

One of the new areas that can be explored with more tools at your disposal, you’ll spot this little curious Raven on your visit to Alberich Hollow before making your way over to Alberich Island.

Alberich Island

Raven #12

Image Source: Santa Monica Studio via Twinfinite Image Source: Santa Monica Studio via Twinfinite

Easy enough to spot on Alberich Island, not much is required from you except a sharp eye to see this Raven flying about.

Raven #13

Image Source: Santa Monica Studio via Twinfinite Image Source: Santa Monica Studio via Twinfinite

Hiding in the crevice between the rocks lies the last Raven of the realm. Get rid of it, and you will have ridden Svartalfheim of all of Odin’s Ravens and can turn your focus to other things.

This will also be a good time to make a visit to Niflheim and grab some rewards from the grateful avian creatures.

Now that you are clear on how to get to all the locations of Odin’s Ravens in the Svartalfheim realm in God of War Ragnarok, happy hunting! For more help, be sure to check out our guides on how to heal, how to defeat the Huntress, and how to get Hacksilver fast. Otherwise, feel free to peruse the related content below.

Related Posts