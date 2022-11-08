How to Block & Parry in God of War Ragnarok

Image Source: Sony Santa Monica

Although we know that Kratos is an amazing fighter, whether it be against gods or beasts, it doesn’t mean that he cannot get hurt. The grand adventures that await Kratos and Atreus require them to be alive to savor it all, and defense becomes as important as offense, especially against some of the tougher foes in God of War Ragnarok. If you are looking for all the details on how to block in God of War Ragnarok, let us assist.

Blocking in God of War Ragnarok

Trying to block in God of War Ragnarok is an easy enough affair; simply hold down L1 on both the PS5 and PS4, and Kratos will bring his shield up to defend himself. This is useful when you’re trying to catch a breath from relentless attacks up close and at range, or just need some time to figure out your next move.

However, being defensive doesn’t mean you can’t make it work to your advantage.

Parrying

For the more aggressive enemies, it provides you with the chance to turn the tables by mastering parrying, and opening them up for some swift counterattacks. Obviously, this will come down to your mastery of timing, as parrying only occurs when you block just before an enemy attack hits you.

Image Source: Sony Santa Monica

If done right, time will slow down for a moment to celebrate your success, and you can then unleash your fury on your foes. Note that certain enemies will keep on attacking beyond an initial parry, so keep your defense up before they stumble.

Dealing With Blue Attacks Using Shield Break

There are certain attacks that can’t be blocked. The first is any attacks that come with a red charging circle, those need to be dodged. The second are attacks that are symbolized by two blue circles coming together.

Instead of backing away, get up close and double-tap L1 to execute a shield break. This will stun your enemy and allow you to prevent any catastrophic damage to you and your allies. Proceed to deal some damage of your own thereafter.

That’s it; all you will need to know about how to block in God of War Ragnarok. For more help about the game, be sure to check out our guides on how to heal, how to defeat the Huntress, and what are weapon skill labors. Otherwise, feel free to peruse the related content below.

