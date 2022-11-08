God of War Ragnarok features plenty of interesting battles in which Kratos and Atreus must work together in order to survive. One of the first of those battles is with a Centurion being wielding a bow that is simply out for blood. Here is everything you need to know about how to defeat the Huntress in God of War Ragnarok.

Please do not read any further if you do not want spoilers for God of War Ragnarok.

God of War Ragnarok Huntress Boss Fight Guide

You’ll run into this fearsome four-legged foe about an hour or two into God of War Ragnarok, as she’ll appear right after yanking Kratos from an icy wall he starts climbing. As soon as the boss fight begins, it is made clear by a prompt that your shield is damaged, and you won’t be able to use it to block or parry during the fight.

This means you’ll need to dodge by pressing X, even when the yellow circle that signifies a boss attack that can be parried comes up. In order to deal significant damage to the Huntress during this boss fight, you’ll want to use the Blades of Chaos, as she’s weak to fire.

Aim for the Glowing Horns

While regular attacks will do a bit of damage to her, be sure to aim for her horns when they glow, as this will knock her down and allow Kratos to get in some really good hits. In order to get a shot at her head, though, you’ll need to dodge the various arrow attacks that the Huntress has, including a charged-up shot and a barrage that fires multiple ones in an area of effect attack that is indicated by red circles on the ground.

As with any enemy, you’ll also want to avoid getting too close to her without stunning her first, as she’s got some deadly close-ranged attacks that do big damage too. Dodge her attacks and keep stunning her with the horns, and you’ll be able to defeat this boss in no time at all.

That is everything you need to know about how to defeat the Huntress in God of War Ragnarok. For more tips and tricks on the game, be sure to check out the rest of Twinfnite, as we’ve got plenty of helpful guides, news, and features, including how to defeat the Dreki, switching weapons, and more.

