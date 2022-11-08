Nobody is able to slay gods and monsters without having some stellar equipment at their disposal, even if that someone happens to be the famed God of War, Kratos, and his equally divine son, Atreus. In God of War Ragnarok, there are many threats that can pose a danger to our heroes, but thankfully, they have the right gear to level the playing field in more ways than once. So, if you are wondering about how to switch weapons in God of War Ragnarok, read on.

Switching Weapons in God of War Ragnarok

At the very start of God of War Ragnarok, Kratos is able to tap on both the Leviathan Axe and the Blades of Chaos as his main ways of eliminating his foes. If you are looking to wield the cold-infused Leviathan Axe, you can press Right on the D-pad. To switch over to the flaming Blades of Chaos instead, proceed to press Left on the D-pad.

Please do not read further if you want to avoid any potential spoilers for God of War Ragnarok

Once you have unlocked the third weapon in the form of the Draupnir Spear, switching over to it just requires pressing Down on the D-pad. The Draupnir Spear is made by Brok with the help of the Lady in the Water, and is meant as a weapon to defeat Heimdall. It can also be used to help with Nornir chests which require simultaneous destruction of runes, destroy yellow glowing rocks, and be used as poles in places where there is an air vent.

With the enemy variety being thrown at Kratos and gang, deftly switching between weapons will allow you to counter effectively and make difficult encounters a little more manageable. Just remember, freezing enemies take extra damage from flames, and burning enemies take extra damage from the cold. If you need to stun something quickly and effectively, use the spear.

And there you have it, all the knowledge on how to switch weapons in God of War Ragnarok. For more help about the game, be sure to check out our guides on how to sprint, who the voice actors are, and how to upgrade your weapons. Feel free to also peruse the related content below.

