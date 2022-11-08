Image Source: Sony Santa Monica

In God of War Ragnarok, you’ll run into many challenging foes, including plenty of big one-on-one boss battles that’ll truly test your skills. In one such instance, you’ll have to face a giant crocodile-like creature. Here is everything you need to know about how to defeat the Dreki in God of War Ragnarok.

Dreki Boss Fight in God of War Ragnarok

A little while after entering the mining area of Svartalfheim, Atreus and Kratos come upon a dead Dreki in a small body of water. Just a few moments after examining the corpse, a much larger one shows up and begins attacking them. The key to defeating this monster is to keep an eye out for its area-of-effect attacks and parry or dodge its melee abilities.

For its AoE attacks, the Dreki has two different ways to deal significant damage. The first is a charged-up electric attack that it’ll use to surround a small circular area around itself, which tends to occur after you’ve dealt some good damage to it. You can roll out of the way of this pretty easily by pressing X, as the circle of where it’ll damage you is indicated by a yellow circumference.

The other AoE attack is a projectile, as the Dreki spits lightning at you. Alongside the fact that you’ll need to dodge these spits, you’ll also need the presence of mind not to run into wherever they land, too, as you’ll get shock damage by stepping in the area where they hit. Just avoid stepping here and they’ll dissipate within a few seconds.

Just like with any other boss in the game, the Dreki also has red attacks, indicated by a red circle, that can only be dodged, not parried or blocked. It’s melee attacks (that aren’t red( and water spits can be dodged, blocked or parried, so use those openings to get in and deal some damage with your Axe or Blades, and throw in some Light Rune attacks here and there where possible.

As long as you’re dodging, blocking, and parrying, the Dreki will go down in no time. That is everything you need to know about how to defeat the Dreki in God of War Ragnarok.

Related Posts