Weapon Skill Labors in God of War Ragnarok, Explained

Combat is an essential part of the God of War Ragnarok experience, and if you are looking to become a master at it, it is not just learning how best to utilize the Leviathan Axe or the Blades of Chaos. In the sequel, Santa Monica Studio is expanding on the combat system, introducing Weapon Skill Labors in another form. If you are hoping to understand more about Weapon Skill Labors in God of War Ragnarok, we are happy to help.

What Are Weapon Skill Labors in God of War Ragnarok?

In the first game, completing Weapon Labors was merely a means to help Kratos gain more XP; in God of War Ragnarok, they are much more useful. A number of skills you will unlock for the weapons at your disposal can now be enhanced in different ways, and you have to do is use them as part of your moveset during combat.

Image Source: Santa Monica Studio via Twinfinite

Going from Bronze to Gold tiers, performing a skill enough times will allow you to purchase Mod Tokens at the highest tier, which can augment that particular skill with additional damage, stun, protection, and more. Yes, you will still be earning XP bonuses for fulfilling these Weapon Skill Labor, but now it is also possible to enhance the favorite moves you count on during combat.

Image Source: Santa Monica Studio via Twinfinite

Now that you are clearer on Weapon Skill Labors in God of War Ragnarok and how it can help you, the time to bring the hurt to your enemies is now.

