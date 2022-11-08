How to Use Light & Heavy Runic Attacks in God of War Ragnarok

Image Source: Santa Monica Studio

Although Kratos is now well known for the Blades of Chaos and Leviathan Axe, it is not just the basic moves that can take care of business. For more advanced damage dealing and making all of his enemies quake in their boots in God of War Ragnarok, our hero can count on different Runic attacks to deal even more damage. If you are wondering just how to use Light and Heavy Runic Attacks in God of War Ragnarok, let us guide you.

Using Light Runic Attacks in God of War Ragnarok

The first enhancement to your arsenal of weapons in God of War Ragnarok will be Light Runic attacks. To execute the Light Runic attack, simply hold L1 and then press R1. This will see Kratos perform your chosen attack, such as the Njord’s Tempest shown below.

Image Source: Santa Monica Studio via Twinfinite

Depending on your playstyle, you might pick one that deals more damage, stun, or the corresponding elemental property. Simply head into the menu to make your pick, and also note that each attack can be further upgraded to a maximum of Level 3, increasing their bonus for each component.

Image Source: Santa Monica Studio via Twinfinite

Using Heavy Runic Attacks in God of War Ragnarok

Similarly, later in the game, when you gain your first of many Heavy Runic attacks, just pick the one you want and get ready to do heavy damage. To execute a Heavy Runic attack, hold L1 and press R2 instead.

Image Source: Santa Monica Studio via Twinfinite

Remember to also upgrade your favorite Heavy Runic attacks to make the most out of them.

That is everything you will need to know about how to use Light and Heavy Runic Attacks in God of War Ragnarok. For more help, read up on our guides to things you should know before starting God of War Ragnarok, how to change difficulty, and all trophies in God of War Ragnarok. Plus, there is also more related content below.

