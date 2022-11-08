All Trophies in God of War Ragnarok

Eager to get all the trophies available in God of War Ragnarok? Let us help.

As you begin your adventures in God of War Ragnarok, you might be wondering just what you’ll need to do in order to obtain the coveted Platinum trophy for this PlayStation exclusive. It will most certainly test your skills at fighting gods and monsters, and is a task that will require a Herculean effort. However, if you are indeed curious about all the Trophies in God of War Ragnarok, we are here to assist.

The trophy list for God of War Ragnarok contains some spoilers regarding the narrative beats. We’ve done our best to censor this for you, but if you’d rather enjoy the game spoiler-free, we advise turning back now.

Trophies and Achievements in God of War Ragnarok

As expected, there will be spoilers that are part of the Trophies’ descriptions, so you have been warned. In total, you can expect to earn up to 16 Bronze, 15 Silver, 4 Gold, and 1 Platinum. Obtaining all relevant trophies will then net you the Platinum trophy to call your own.

The Bear and the Wolf – Collect all Trophies (Platinum)

– Collect all Trophies (Platinum) The Florist – Collect one flower from each of the nine realms (Bronze)

– Collect one flower from each of the nine realms (Bronze) The Librarian – Collect all of the Books (Bronze)

– Collect all of the Books (Bronze) The Curator – Collect all of the Artefacts (Bronze)

– Collect all of the Artefacts (Bronze) How it Started – Equip an Enchantment (Bronze)

– Equip an Enchantment (Bronze) Spit Shine – Upgrade one piece of armour (Bronze)

– Upgrade one piece of armour (Bronze) Spartan Ways – Remember the Spartan Teachings (Silver)

– Remember the Spartan Teachings (Silver) Full Belly – Obtain all of the Apples of Idunn and Horns of Blood Mead (Silver)

– Obtain all of the Apples of Idunn and Horns of Blood Mead (Silver) Knock off the Rust – Purchase a Skill (Bronze)

– Purchase a Skill (Bronze) A Grizzly Encounter – Battle the Bear (Bronze)

– Battle the Bear (Bronze) Blood Debt – Battle the God of Thunder (Bronze)

– Battle the God of Thunder (Bronze) Backyard Brawl – Battle the Mysterious Valkyrie (Bronze)

– Battle the Mysterious Valkyrie (Bronze) Root of the Problem – Battle (Spoilers) (Bronze)

– Battle (Spoilers) (Bronze) The Cauldron – Destroy (Spoilers) cauldron (Bronze)

– Destroy (Spoilers) cauldron (Bronze) Off the Leash – Battle (Spoilers) (Bronze)

– Battle (Spoilers) (Bronze) Comeuppance – Battle (Spoilers)(Bronze)

– Battle (Spoilers)(Bronze) Better Together – Battle (Spoilers) (Bronze)

– Battle (Spoilers) (Bronze) Phalanx – Obtain all Shields (Silver)

– Obtain all Shields (Silver) Collector – Obtain all Relics and Sword Hilts (Silver)

– Obtain all Relics and Sword Hilts (Silver) Dragon Slayer – Craft the Dragon Scaled Armour Set (Silver)

– Craft the Dragon Scaled Armour Set (Silver) How it’s Going – Fully repair the Amulet of Yggdrasil (Silver)

– Fully repair the Amulet of Yggdrasil (Silver) Funeral for a Friend – Attend the funeral (Silver)

– Attend the funeral (Silver) Rebel Leader – Return the Hammer of the Rebellion (Bronze)

– Return the Hammer of the Rebellion (Bronze) New Friends – Fetch Lunda’s Orb (Bronze)

– Fetch Lunda’s Orb (Bronze) Full Gufa – Free the Hafgufas (Silver)

– Free the Hafgufas (Silver) Making Amends – Free the Lyngbakr (Silver)

– Free the Lyngbakr (Silver) It Was a Good Day – Retrieve Mardoll (Silver)

– Retrieve Mardoll (Silver) Invasive Species – Complete all of the Crater Hunts (Silver)

– Complete all of the Crater Hunts (Silver) Besties – Pet Speki and Svanna (Silver)

– Pet Speki and Svanna (Silver) Rightful Place – Return all the Lindwyrms to Ratatoskr (Silver)

– Return all the Lindwyrms to Ratatoskr (Silver) Pure of Hart – Return the Stags of the Four Seasons (Silver)

– Return the Stags of the Four Seasons (Silver) Trials by Fire – Complete the Trials of Muspelheim (Silver)

– Complete the Trials of Muspelheim (Silver) Ready for Commitment – Fully upgrade one armour set (Gold)

– Fully upgrade one armour set (Gold) Ragnarok – Battle the (Spoilers) (Gold)

– Battle the (Spoilers) (Gold) Grave Mistake – Battle (Spoilers) (Gold)

– Battle (Spoilers) (Gold) The True Queen – Battle (Spoilers) (Gold)

That’s all you need to know about all Trophies in God of War Ragnarok. Be sure to check out our useful guides to help get some of these trophies out of the way, including where to find all of Odin’s Ravens in Svartalfheim, how to get hacksilver fast, or how to solve Svartlfheim geyser and gate puzzles. For everything else, you can check out related content below.

