God of War Ragnarok Idunn Apple Explained

Image Source: Sony Santa Monica

It doesn’t matter if you are a great fighter like Kratos if you can’t withstand the damage coming your way. Outlasting your opponents is the only way to ensure you’ll come out on top, and that requires more than just good gear in the world of God of War Ragnarok. To ensure that you are as hardy as you are powerful, seeking out treasures is the way to go. If you’re wondering about the Idunn Apple in God of War Ragnarok, here are the important details.

How to Increase Maximum Health in God of War Ragnarok

Image Source: Santa Monica Studio via Twinfinite

Similar to the equally precious Horn of Blood Mead, any Idunn Apple you will find in God of War Ragnarok will be retrieved from Nornir Chests. These are containers that do not just open just because you have stumbled upon them. Indeed, you will need to solve some environmental puzzles before you can think about the treasures inside.

Once that is done, you might just find a vital Idunn Apple inside, which serves to increase Kratos’ maximum health. For the entire game, you will be able to increase his health pool a total of five times. However, each time will require an increasing number of Idunn Apples. Only by searching high and low can you find the many Nornir Chests around the nine realms, and help Kratos become an even more formidable force.

That is all you will need to know about the Idunn Apple in God of War Ragnarok. For more help with the game, be sure to check out our other guides on how to heal, how to get Hacksilver quickly, and how to solve Svartalfheim’s geyser and gate puzzles. Other related content can also be found below.

Related Posts