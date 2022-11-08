God of War Ragnarok Horn of Blood Mead Explained

Image Source: Sony Santa Monica

Fighting against the gods is never an easy task, not even for someone as powerful as Kratos. While having Atreus around is going to be a boon, there are many other ways in which you can make Kratos more powerful when facing his enemies. One of those ways is to seek out collectibles that provide an edge, and if you are wondering just what the Horn of Blood Mead in God of War Ragnarok is, we are here to help.

Horn of Blood Mead in God of War Ragnarok

Image Source: Santa Monica Studio via Twinfinite

One of the many valuable collectibles that you should definitely seek out in God of War Ragnarok, Horn of Blood Mead is found in the many Nornir Chests that are hidden in the various realms. Of course, finding them is the easy part, as you will need to solve the various types of puzzles involved before getting the treasure inside.

How to Increase Maximum Rage in God of War Ragnarok

Once you have defeated specific Nornir Chest puzzles in each location you find them in, you’ll obtain the prize of a Horn of Blood Mead. This resource will increase the amount of maximum Rage that Kratos can make use of.

There are a total of five levels that the Rage meter can be increased, each requiring an increasing amount of Horn of Blood Mead to achieve. By seeking out all the Nornir chests in the realms, you can ensure that Kratos will have enough in the tank to destroy any enemy.

That is all you will need to know about the Horn of Blood Mead in God of War Ragnarok. For more help about the game, be sure to check out our guides on how to change the difficulty in the game, how to save, and how to redeem preorder DLC. Be sure to read up on other related content below as well.

Related Posts