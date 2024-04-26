Roblox Pillow Fighting Simulator Codes (April 2024)

After the latest Pillow Fighting Simulator codes? This Roblox game from xFrozen Entertainment has been out for a little while, meaning it has a fairly dedicated fanbase. If you’re new to the experience and need a head-start to gain the advantage, we’ve listed all the working codes below.

Recommended Videos

All Roblox Pillow Fighting Simulator Codes

Roblox Pillow Fighting Simulator Codes (Active)

RELEASE : Split Doggy Pet

: Split Doggy Pet likedog222 : Like Dog Pet

: Like Dog Pet newcode4811 : Win Potion

: Win Potion pptolo4282 : uTube Bunny Pet

: uTube Bunny Pet str24092z : Strength Potion

: Strength Potion code49241 : Win Potion

: Win Potion code90000 : Win Potion

: Win Potion strpotionforyt : Strength Potion

: Strength Potion yolo1: uTube Dragon Pet

Roblox Pillow Fighting Simulator Codes (Expired)

No expired codes!

Image Source: Roblox via Twinfinite

How to Redeem Codes in Roblox Pillow Fighting Simulator

Making use of these coupons is fortunately a very simple process. Here’s what you need to do:

Load into Pillow Fighting Simulator on the Roblox game page.

From the lobby, press the blue Codes icon (shaped like the old Twitter tick).

Paste in a code from our list and click on Verify.

Check the message that appears below to see what you’ve unlocked!

How Do You Get More Roblox Pillow Fighting Simulator Codes?

The best place to look for more Pillow Fighting Simulator coupons is actually the i2Perfect YouTube channel. This content creator gets fairly regular codes for xFrozen Studios’ various Roblox games, sharing them in game-specific videos. There are usually two per video, so it’s worth subscribing to check for new ones.

There’s also an X page for the studio. From what we’ve seen so far, though, no exclusive codes have landed there for this specific game.

Lastly, you can bookmark this page and check back often. We’ll keep tabs on other sources like those listed above, adding them to our guide as soon as they drop. That way, you’ll always be the first to codes.

Why Are My Roblox Pillow Fighting Simulator Codes Not Working?

If you’re getting an error when using a coupon in Pillow Fighting Simulator, there’s every chance it has expired. Roblox codes don’t tend to last for long, and worse, the devs rarely give you a warning before making them inactive. As such, you’ll want to redeem each one as it drops.

Failing that, make sure you’re inputting the code exactly as seen in our list. Roblox games are almost always case-sensitive, so you need to get every letter and number exactly right.

What Is Pillow Fighting Simulator?

Pillow Fighting Simulator is an idle RPG where you tap the screen continually to slowly increase your strength stat. This then determines how likely you are to win in fight arenas, littered with other players and NPCs out to get you.

That’s all for this guide! For more like this, check out UGC RNG codes and the Demon Piece Trello link. We’ve also got the Type Soul Trello link and some Jujutsu Legends Phantom Siege codes.

Twinfinite is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more