God of War Ragnarok Born from Fire Favor Guide (Draugr Holes)

Image Source: Sony Santa Monica

Need some help figuring out the Born from Fire Favor in God of War Ragnarok? We are here to help.

God of War Ragnarok promises a huge adventure for Kratos and Atreus, and players looking for something other than the main story to sink their teeth into will have plenty to do. Such optional content comes in the form of Favors, and throughout the nine realms, there will be several diversions that you can partake in to discover more about this universe. If you’re curious about the Born From Fire Favor in God of War Ragnarok, let us guide you in the right direction.

All Draugr Hole Locations in God of War Ragnarok

The Favor begins the first time you stumble upon a Draugr Hole in the realm of Svartalfheim. Approaching the scorched ground will invite a powerful Draugr enemy in the form of Hertha the Hateful.

Dual-wielding swords and fast, this is not an enemy to take lightly. Be sure to eliminate any additional Draugr that she summons in order to keep your focus. Dodge any red attacks, and be sure to parry her whenever you can to take advantage of any openings. Survive the initial battle, and the scar in the earth will close.

Image source: Santa Monica Studio via Twinfinite

However, you will need to do this six times in total, with Draugr Holes found in the following locations. Do note that there will be spoilers in some of the locations listed, so you have been warned!

Svartalfheim Hateful Boss Fight

The first Draugr Hole you will find is near the Mystic Gateway at The Watchtower. Head up the structure, and to the left of the initially locked gate is the Draugr Hole.

The second would be in the Applecore, a short distance before you reach the exit to the larger Jarnsmida Pitmines. It is located behind large doors, so open them up and get ready for a fight.

Alfheim Hateful Boss Fight

Once you have access to The Barrens via the sled, head to the first rock structure on the left. Climb up the platform to find the Draugr Hole for this realm.

Midgard Hateful Boss Fight

To get to the only Draugr Hole in Midgard, you will need to be on the Lake of Nine, and headed towards the northeast in the direction of The King’s Grave. Just before travelling through the long stretch, just slightly northwest of the Raider Hideout is a small outcrop. Climb up, and you will see the Draugr Hole.

Vanaheim Hateful Boss Fight

The first Draugr Hole is found in the Abandoned Village. Once you are in the main area of the village, look to the east to spot a bridge heading into a large cave with a waterfall next to it. Cross the bridge, and you will come upon your objective.

Only accessible once The Crater’s rivers are flowing again, from the central area, head past the island with the frozen lightning bolt and to the east. Here you will find a lone dock leading up the last Draugr Hole.

What Do You Get For Beating the Draugr Holes in God of War Ragnarok?

Defeating Hertha each time will reward you with a bunch of resources, with the Chaos Spark being the most valuable. Collecting all six will form a Chaos Flame, which can then be used to upgrade the Blades of Chaos.

Now that you are more clear on how to complete the Born From Fire Favor in God of War Ragnarok, it is time to turn your attention elsewhere. Be sure to check out our guides on how to get Hacksilver fast, how to change the difficulty of the game, and how to heal. Otherwise, feel free to peruse the related content below.

Related Posts